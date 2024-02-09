Bhushan Kumar appoints two new directors to the T-Series board

T-Series announced that it has made two appointments to its board of directors.

Neeraj Kalyan, currently president and Shiv Chanana, executive vice-president (films) have both been rewarded with a seat on the board of the Rs 2,372 crore privately held music and film company. Both are close associates of chairman and managing director, Bhushan Kumar. Chanana, in fact, is a childhood friend of Kumar who took over Super Cassettes Industries as T Series is formally called, when his father was murdered in 1997.

“Neeraj and Shiv have been my support system. Their hard work, dedication and team spirit has taken us to greater heights. They both have stood by me through my entire journey and it has been rewarding for me (both professionally and emotionally) to work with both of them. I am really glad that they are now on the board of directors of T-Series,” said Kumar in a press release.

T-Series is India’s largest music company and been the number one channel on the world’s largest streaming service, YouTube for over seven years now. Its film production business too has now acquired some heft. Of its Rs 2,372 crore revenues in the financial year ending March 2022, more than 843 crore crore came from films. And it had a good 2023 with Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal which grossed Rs 917 crore at the box-office globally.

Kalyan will be president and executive director. He will continue to be responsible for company’s business development, licensing of its music catalogue and films produced /co-produced by T-Series for distribution on various digital verticals. Chanana will be executive vice president and executive director. He will continue to be responsible for the company’s acquisition of all kind of content (including music rights etc).