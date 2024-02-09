Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Paytm to form advisory committee on compliance, regulatory matters

The committee will be headed by Meleveetil Damodaran, former chairman of India's markets regulator, and "will work closely with the board," Paytm said in a press release

paytm

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Paytm parent One97 Communications on Friday said it would form a group advisory committee on compliance and regulatory matters.

The committee will be headed by Meleveetil Damodaran, former chairman of India's markets regulator, and "will work closely with the board," Paytm said in a press release.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Reserve Bank of India last week ordered Paytm affiliate Paytm Payments Bank to wind down most of its business, including deposits, credit products and its popular digital wallets, by Feb. 29, citing "persistent non-compliance."

Also Read

Paytm's CEO says there would be no layoffs, working with RBI: Report

RBI to meet NHAI, NPCI to discuss rescue plan for Paytm PB users: Report

Jio Financial Services, HDFC Bank frontrunners to buy Paytm's wallets biz

Paytm Payments Bank and RBI ban: What went wrong and the story so far

Does your MF scheme hold Paytm? Top 5 MF schemes with the highest holding

LIC MF chalks out new growth path, aims for Rs 1 trillion AUM by 2026

Amid RBI's clampdown, EPFO to halt Paytm Payments Bank linked claims

Licious lays off 3% of its workforce amid restructuring exercise

Supreme Court agrees to hear startups' plea against Google's billing policy

PepsiCo misses revenue estimates as multiple price hikes dent demand

Topics : Paytm Paytm Payments Bank RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon