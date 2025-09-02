Bigbasket CEO Hari Menon denies succession planning, CEO hire talks

Hari Menon, co-founder and chief executive officer of online grocery platform Bigbasket, has rubbished reports suggesting that the company’s founders were in discussions with the board on succession planning. He also denied any plans to hire a CEO for the company.
Menon told Business Standard that the founders do not have a timeline in their contracts that asks them to step away from management roles.
“There is no plan to hire a CEO for Bigbasket and there isn’t any search that’s been initiated,” reiterated Menon.
Bigbasket was set up in 2011 by Hari Menon, Abhinay Choudhari, Vipul Parekh, VS Sudhakar and VS Ramesh. Of these, Choudhari left the company after Tata Sons acquired a stake in Bigbasket in 2021. He has since launched his new venture, LaundryMate. About six months ago, VS Sudhakar also stepped away from Bigbasket.
Meanwhile, Tata Digital has seen senior-level leadership churn. The company recently announced the appointment of Sajith Sivanandan as its new CEO, effective September 1, after the post had remained vacant for three months.
Also Read
Bigbasket has been a key pillar of Tata Digital’s e-commerce foray and an important platform for its quick commerce expansion.
In a recent interview with Business Standard, Vipul Parekh, co-founder and chief marketing officer, said the company plans to scale up to 900 dark stores by end-2025 from the current 700, as it doubles down on the fast-growing segment.
He added that while the top 25 per cent of dark stores are profitable, the company aims for more than 50 per cent profitability by December this year. Bigbasket has a customer base of 30 million, which is growing by about a million every month, according to Parekh.