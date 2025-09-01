Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ArcelorMittal South Africa job cuts likely to rise above 4,000: Report

ArcelorMittal South Africa job cuts likely to rise above 4,000: Report

The company has been reporting losses since 2023 and posted a half-year headline loss of 1.0 billion rand ($56 million) on persistently low sales volumes and low prices

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

AMSA said it was "limited in what we can say in the public domain given the complexities of the matters under discussion and a cautionary announcement we issued recently", adding that "certain processes are still ongoing."

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA) is planning to lay off 4,000 workers, nearly half its workforce and more than initially expected, with cuts now set to extend to its main Vanderbijlpark plants, a union said on Monday. 
The steelmaker previously announced plans to shut its long steel plants at Newcastle and Vereeniging this month, cutting 3,500 jobs, as talks with the government have failed to provide an alternative solution. 
AMSA said it was "limited in what we can say in the public domain given the complexities of the matters under discussion and a cautionary announcement we issued recently", adding that "certain processes are still ongoing." 
 
The company produces some 2.4 million metric tons of steel annually, about 4% of group output. 
The Solidarity union said AMSA had told employees that it was preparing "mass retrenchments involving more than 4,000 jobs".

Also Read

ArcelorMittal

Arcelormittal Q2 results: Net income surges over 3-fold to $1.79 billion

steel, steel industry

AM/NS India commissions auto steel line at Hazira plant to reduce imports

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

AM/NS India launches two new patented steel products under Optigal

steel, steel industry

AM/NS India Q1 results: Ebitda down 67.6% to $101 mn, sales drop 20.2%

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

ArcelorMittal Q1 income dips 14% to $805 mn as sales drop 9% to $14.79 bn

Its statement said the cuts had been expanded to include Vanderbijlpark - AMSA's flagship operation, making flat steel. 
The company has been reporting losses since 2023 and posted a half-year headline loss of 1.0 billion rand ($56 million) on persistently low sales volumes and low prices. 
AMSA has twice deferred closing its long steel operations, which are buckling under the pressure of weak local demand, high electricity tariffs, poor freight logistics, competition from local scrap recycling mills and imports from China. 
The union accused the government of dragging its heels in seeking solutions. 
AMSA had asked the government to lower scrap export duties, which it says give recyclers an unfair advantage, and to impose tariffs on imports. It also sought favourable electricity and freight costs from state-owned utilities.
 

More From This Section

Sandeep Kumar, chief executive officer, L&T Semiconductor Technologies

L&T Semiconductor Technologies plans China entry, eyes $1 bn revenuepremium

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland inks ₹5,000 cr pact with China's CALB for next-gen batteries

Apple

Apple inaugurates 3rd India store in Bengaluru; open for public from Sept 2

Tesla, Tesla Inc

Tesla's sales rout in some European markets extends to eighth month

Vinod Bidarkoppa

Not in a hurry to get GenAI agent to India: Walmart's Vinod Bidarkoppapremium

Topics : ArcelorMittal South Africa layoff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceAfghanistan vs UAE LIVE ScoreFoldable iPhoneBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon