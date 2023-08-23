Bikanervala to go for IPO in next 3 years with revenue of over Rs 3,000 cr

Indian sweet, snack, and restaurant chain group Bikanervala, with revenues of over Rs 3,000 crore, is working towards an initial public offering (IPO) for its food company in the next three years. Before that, it could also bring in private equity (PE) investors.

The low-profile Aggarwal family-owned group company, Bikanervala Foods (which also sells under the brand name Bikano), operates in the snack business. They are aiming to achieve revenues of over Rs 10,000 crore by 2030 and are already making substantial investments in new plants for manufacturing Indian snacks.