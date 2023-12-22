Sensex (    %)
                        
Biocon arm, Sandoz to distribute rheumatoid arthritis drug in Japan

BBL launched Hulio, a biosimilar version of Abbvie's blockbuster drug Humira, in the US in July

Biocon Biologics, Serum Institute Life Sciences enter strategic alliance

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Biocon arm Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL) has partnered with Sandoz for the distribution, sale, and promotion of Adalimumab (a biosimilar version of the blockbuster drug Humira) in Japan. Adalimumab is indicated for rheumatoid arthritis. Under the distribution agreement, Sandoz will have exclusive rights for the sale and distribution of Adalimumab BS for subcutaneous injection in Japan.

BBL acquired the global biosimilar portfolio of Viatris, including Adalimumab. Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co. Ltd, the developer of the drug, has concluded an exclusive global marketing license agreement with a Biocon Biologics Ltd affiliate. Based on this agreement, Viatris has completed marketing and promotion of the product as of December 15, 2023, but will continue to provide transition support until Sandoz assumes responsibilities for the product starting February 15, 2024.
Adalimumab is indicated for immune-related diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis vulgaris, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis. Sandoz is committed to further strengthening its product pipeline to drive sustainable business growth. The transfer of the distribution rights of this product is part of this strategy and will bolster Sandoz's immunology and biosimilar portfolio.

BBL launched Hulio, a biosimilar version of Abbvie’s blockbuster drug Humira, in the US in July.

Biocon Biologics recently announced the successful completion of its integration of the acquired Viatris’ biosimilars business in 120 countries ahead of schedule. Globally, Biocon Biologics has a robust pipeline of 20 assets in diabetology, oncology, immunology, and ophthalmology.

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 5:55 PM IST

