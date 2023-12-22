Sensex (    %)
                        
Lupin expands global portfolio with acquisition of assets from Sanofi

The deal involves the acquisition of a portfolio of accretive established products in Europe and Canada

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

Lupin Atlantis Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin, has signed an Asset Purchase Agreement with French pharmaceutical company Sanofi. The deal involves the acquisition of a portfolio of accretive established products in Europe and Canada. The brands AARANE in Germany and NALCROM in Canada and the Netherlands have a combined turnover of approximately $6.494 million (Rs 53.7 crore) for the financial year ending March 31, 2023, with potential additional payments of up to €8 million (Rs 72.8 crore) based on future sales.

This move brings valuable assets in line with Lupin's existing business, boosting its newly established respiratory franchise in Germany following the launch of LUFORBEC and the upcoming launch of Gx SPIRIVA. The acquisition complements Lupin's recent US acquisition of XOPENEX and BROVANA, further solidifying its global respiratory portfolio.
The acquired brands, AARANE and NALCROM, generated combined sales of approximately $6.494 million (Rs 53.7 crore) in their respective markets (Germany, Canada, and the Netherlands) for the year ending March 31, 2023. This acquisition is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024 and is subject to approval from the Foreign Direct Investment Bureau of Canada.

Earlier this week, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced a similar deal with Novartis, acquiring a portfolio of around 15 ophthalmology drugs for the Indian market for Rs 964 crore. This licensing agreement will take effect in January 2027, with JB Chemicals making an initial payment of Rs 125 crore for the interim licence until then.

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

