Birla-Lodha battle: Calcutta HC shrinks Priyamvada Birla estate's reach

An appeal by the Birla side is likely to be filed in the Supreme Court against the part of the order modifying the extent of the estate of Priyamvada Birla

Harsh Lodha

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
In the 19-year-old Birla-Lodha battle of wills, a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday modified the extent of the estate of Priyamvada Birla and laid down the powers of the Administrators Pendente Lite (APL) Committee.

The Harsh Lodha side claimed that the ruling was “firmly” in their favour. A Single Judge of the Calcutta High Court had passed an order directing the removal of Harsh Vardhan Lodha from the positions he held in the various companies, trusts, and societies of the M P Birla group on the basis of an “extended estate” of Priyamvada Birla, Debanjan Mandal, Managing Partner, Fox & Mandal, advocate for Harsh Lodha, said.
“Today’s order effectively clears the cloud over the continuance of Harsh Lodha as the chairman, director, and trustee of the M P Birla group companies, trusts, and societies,” he added.

N G Khaitan, Senior Partner, Khaitan & Co, from the Birla side said that the Appeal Court has modified the order of the Single Judge to a limited extent - partly in favour of the appellant and partly in favour of the respondent.

However, he added that the order of the Single Judge restraining Harsh Vardhan Lodha from holding any office in any of the entities in the M P Birla group has not been modified by the Appeal Court and the said restraint on Lodha still continues.

An appeal by the Birla side is likely to be filed in the Supreme Court against the part of the order modifying the extent of the estate of Priyamvada Birla.

The Division Bench has held that the extent of the estate of Priyamvada Birla is limited to the shares held by her. Earlier court orders had said that the estate had controlling interest in various companies, trusts, and societies.

On the issue of the powers of the APL Committee, the Bench said that the APL steps into the shoes of the deceased testatrix – nothing more, nothing less. Thus, it cannot exercise powers which the testatrix herself did not have during her lifetime.

“The charisma or personal influence of the deceased might have helped her in carrying out her will in the affairs of the companies, but do not comprise tangible incidents of her property or estate,” the order mentioned.

The APL committee – appointed in 2012 by the Calcutta High Court to administer the estate of Priyamvada Birla – has been in focus in the past few years. In 2019, the APL Committee opposed Lodha’s reappointment in M P Birla group companies.

The Division Bench in its order today said that the APL cannot interfere with all internal affairs of the companies of all the tiers with the blessings of the testamentary (probate) court.

Khaitan, however, pointed to the part of the order that said that the third member of the APL, who is a retired Judge of the High Court, has been permitted to exercise a veto power for effective administration of the estate in case of a conflict of decision between the two members of the APL.

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

