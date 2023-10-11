close
Sensex (0.54%)
66434.74 + 355.38
Nifty (0.53%)
19794.50 + 104.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.87%)
5930.80 + 51.35
Nifty Midcap (0.45%)
40465.70 + 180.20
Nifty Bank (0.21%)
44452.15 + 92.00
Heatmap

Calcutta HC quashes penalty order on e-way bill that expired in 9 hours

Authorities could not prove that petitioner intended to evade tax, says court

GST

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 2:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Calcutta High Court has set aside an order by Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities that penalised an assessee for transporting a vehicle after expiry of the e-way bill just nine hours back. Tax officials could not prove that the person concerned intended to evade tax, said the court.

The assessee contended that the e-way bill expired on December 27, 2022 and the vehicle was intercepted on December 28 and the time between the expiry of the bill and interception of the vehicle was less than a day.

There was no intention of any evasion of tax, said the assessee.

Also Read: LIC says it has got GST notice of Rs 37,000 for paying taxes at lower rate

The High Court said the tax authorities could not make out any case against the person that there was any deliberate or wilful intention of the petitioner to avoid and evade tax. As such, it set aside the order, which had been upheld by the commissioner (appeals), and directed the authorities to give a refund of the penalty to the person.

Sandeep Sehgal, partner at tax and consulting firm AKM Global, said the court ruling emphasises the importance of proving intent in tax-related cases and underscores that mere technical or accidental violations should not warrant penal provisions.

"The specific details of this case would have been considered in making this decision, and it serves as an example that the revenue should take a pragmatic view in such matters," he said.

Also Read

GST evasion of Rs 30,000 crore using stolen IDs across 16 states uncovered

Delta Corp tanks 15%, hits 52-week low on tax notice of Rs 16,822 crore

Supreme Court stays Karnataka HC order on Gameskraft tax evasion case

Option for arbitration in agreement not binding on parties: HC observation

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

RBI orders Bank of Baroda to suspend onboarding customers to its mobile app

Rs 2,000 notes: List of 19 RBI regional banks to exchange currency

Axis Bank, Fibe partner to launch India's first numberless credit card

Liquor industry welcomes decision to keep key alcohol ingredient out of GST

Dollar gains against euro in flight to safety on Israel-Palestinian clashes

Topics : Goods and Services Tax GST Calcutta High Court e-way bills tax evasion

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDirect Tax CollectionsLatest News LiveTata Capital Healthcare Fund IITriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

Rahul Gandhi running 'Jhooth Ki Dukaan', says MP CM ChouhanRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG Playing 11 live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023 India vs Afghanistan: Check Delhi Police's traffic advisory

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon