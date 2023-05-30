Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

If you thought pizza was on top of the mind of most Indians glued to the television set while soaking on their daily diet of Twenty20 cricket this Indian Premier League (IPL) season, you couldn’t be more wrong.
It was Biryani that was once again the “most ordered dish” on Swiggy, shows data released by the food aggregator, which serviced a staggering 12 million biryani orders.
That’s 212 orders per minute for the famous rice dish alone. But that isn’t all. After Ravindra Jadeja’s fireworks brought down curtains on the two-month extravaganza, helping Chennai Super Kings lift its record-equalling fifth title, food aggregator platform Swiggy shared what the country ate as they watched the matches.
While some of the data point to some unique trends so far as ordering during the games is concerned, some others were record-breaking.
• The fastest delivery this season took only 77 seconds and was done in Kolkata
• Bengaluru dominated the food leaderboard with over 12 million orders during this cricketing season
• 2,423 condoms were delivered
• Chennai ordered 3,641 units of dahi and 720 units of shakkar
• 368,353 orders for jalebi and fafda were received during the season
• A person based in Delhi ordered 701 samosas, the most in a single order during the season
• Swiggy’s fleet of delivery partners travelled a total of 33 crore kilometres throughout the season