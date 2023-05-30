Abrdn likely to sell its entire stake in HDFC Life through a block deal



The shares will be sold between Rs 563.2 and Rs 585.15 each. At the upper end of the price band, the block sale would fetch abrdn Rs 2,088 crore. abrdn, a part of the promoter group of HDFC Life, is selling its entire stake in the firm as part of a block deal on Wednesday. At present, abrdn holds 35.7 million shares or a 1.66 per cent stake in the insurance firm.





HDFC Bank offers 7.25% for 55 month deposits The stock of HDFC Life ended Tuesday's session at Rs 585.45 per share with a gain of 1.10 per cent. Bank of America is the sole book-runner for the deal. abrdn is a part of HDFC's promoter group along with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), which holds a 48.65 per cent stake. HDFC Life got listed in November 2017. From its issue price of Rs 290, the stock has gained 102 per cent so far.



Senior citizens will get 50 bps more than the card rate. HDFC Bank – the country’s largest private sector lender – announced two special deposit schemes for retail customers offering 7.25 % interest on fixed deposits held for 55 month and 7.20 % interest on fixed deposits held for 35 months.

