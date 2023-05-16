close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Biz activity for Shopify's Indian sellers up 9.8% to Rs 30,100 cr in 2022

Shopify has a total seller-base of 7.9 million registered Indian Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on its platform

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
Shopify
Premium

(Photo: Bloomberg)

3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 9:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global e-commerce giant Shopify on Tuesday said that Indian merchants on its platform generated Rs 30,100 crore in business activity – which includes all buyer and seller transactions – last year, up 9.8 per cent from 2021.
As per the firm’s Shopify Entrepreneurship Index, the company’s sellers in India contributed Rs 13,900 crore to the country’s GDP in 2022, an increase of 9.6 per cent versus the previous year.
Shopify has a total seller-base of 7.9 million registered Indian Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on its platform.
Or

Also Read

Quick commerce finds it footing amid funding winter, now needs to scale

Global Surfaces makes stellar debut; zooms 23% over issue price

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

E-commerce platforms growing slower than expected as sale drops: Report

WTO: India seeks views on consumer protection in e-commerce sector

Paytm appoints Bhavesh Gupta as COO, President amid profitability push

Zomato inks partnership with ICICI Bank to launch its own UPI offering

LIC's new business premium drops 50% to Rs 5,810.1 crore in April

City gas distributors likely to see limited upside in the near-term

Mondelez International names Samir Jain as president of India business

Topics : e-commerce companies Indian markets Indian consumers E-commerce sellers

First Published: May 16 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Biz activity for Shopify's Indian sellers up 9.8% to Rs 30,100 cr in 2022

Shopify
3 min read

Paytm appoints Bhavesh Gupta as COO, President amid profitability push

Paytm Logo
2 min read

Zomato inks partnership with ICICI Bank to launch its own UPI offering

Zomato
3 min read

LIC's new business premium drops 50% to Rs 5,810.1 crore in April

Life insurance corporation, LIC
2 min read

Agraga raises Rs 70 crore in funding round led by IvyCap Ventures

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

Amazon
2 min read
Premium

Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000

Qualcomm
3 min read

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

airtel
2 min read

Indian Oil posts first profit increase in 5 quarters as crude prices cool

Indian Oil Corp
2 min read

Go First backs emergency arbitration in dispute with Pratt & Whitney

Go First
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon