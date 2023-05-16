Biz activity for Shopify's Indian sellers up 9.8% to Rs 30,100 cr in 2022

In this section

First Published: May 16 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

Global e-commerce giant Shopify on Tuesday said that Indian merchants on its platform generated Rs 30,100 crore in business activity – which includes all buyer and seller transactions – last year, up 9.8 per cent from 2021.

As per the firm’s Shopify Entrepreneurship Index, the company’s sellers in India contributed Rs 13,900 crore to the country’s GDP in 2022, an increase of 9.6 per cent versus the previous year.

Shopify has a total seller-base of 7.9 million registered Indian Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on its platform.

