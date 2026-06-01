Black Box and AIONOS collaborate to accelerate enterprise AI adoption

Essar Group's digital infrastructure business, Black Box, today announced a strategic collaboration with AIONOS, an AI-native enterprise technology company, to help enterprises accelerate AI transformation — from infrastructure build-out to measurable business outcomes.

The collaboration combines Black Box's expertise in digital infrastructure, including data centres, network connectivity, modern workplace solutions and managed services, with AIONOS's applied AI platforms and domain-led solutions, enabling organisations to build, deploy and manage AI with security and resilience embedded at every layer.

Both companies will cross-sell their offerings to their clients. C P Gurnani, co-founder and vice chairman, AIONOS, said during a media briefing that the growth potential for both companies would be in "triple digits" over the next three years.

Black Box, a listed entity on the Indian bourses, reported revenue of Rs 6,322 crore for FY26. Revenue grew 6 per cent year-on-year. In FY26, the company's order book crossed $1 billion.

Gurnani said, "India is at an extraordinary inflection point. We are not just consuming AI, we are building it, exporting it, and setting the agenda for how the world deploys intelligent technology at scale. This alliance between AIONOS and Black Box is a direct expression of that belief. Black Box brings the digital infrastructure engine spanning data centres, enterprise networks and IoT across more than 35 countries, and together we cover the entire journey from the physical layer to the AI application layer."

The two companies will jointly collaborate in developing industry-focused solutions and expanding go-to-market opportunities across India, North America, EMEA and APAC. In India, a key focus area will be the rapidly expanding global capability centre (GCC) ecosystem, where the alliance is uniquely positioned to help GCCs build AI-ready infrastructure, deploy enterprise-grade AI solutions, and create intelligent, scalable operations that integrate seamlessly with their global parent organisations.

“The three vectors that we will work on are: First is the US market; we will be meeting around 20-30 clients of Black Box in the next one month. Second is the Middle East, where we see latent demand, and third is the India market,” said Gurnani.

AIONOS has four product suites: Enterprise AI, cybersecurity, business process outsourcing (BPO), and customer experience.

“AI transformation begins with a strong digital foundation, and Black Box enables that foundation through mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity and managed services that power enterprise operations worldwide. Combined with AIONOS's applied AI platforms and domain expertise, we can help organisations move from AI ambition to AI at scale, connecting infrastructure, operations and intelligence to create measurable business value," said Sanjeev Verma, president and chief executive officer, Black Box.