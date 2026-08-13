Black Box wins $131 million data centre order from US hyperscaler
Digital infrastructure services provider Black Box will execute a major US data centre project over about three years, with further expansion expected
Listen to This Article
Digital infrastructure services provider Black Box has secured an order worth $131 million from a US-based global Tier-1 hyperscaler for a major data centre project in the United States, the company said on Thursday.
Black Box did not disclose the name of the hyperscaler.
Black Box will provide digital infrastructure services at a key US location over about three years, with further expansion expected.
The order adds a new hyperscaler to Black Box's customer portfolio and builds on its existing work with global hyperscalers.
CEO Sanjeev Verma said successful execution of the order could provide a foundation for expanding the relationship with the customer.
Black Box provides network integration, managed services and technology products across multiple regions.
Its shares were last up 8.2 per cent on Thursday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 12:11 PM IST