Monday, September 15, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Blackstone to acquire Pennsylvania gas power plant in $1 billion deal

Blackstone to acquire Pennsylvania gas power plant in $1 billion deal

US power demand is projected to reach record levels in 2025, driven by data centers for AI and cryptocurrency technologies, as well as higher residential and commercial consumption

Blackstone

The private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone Energy Transition Partners will buy the Hill Top Energy Center, owned by private investment firm Ardian. The 620-megawatt natural gas plant began operations in 2021. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Blackstone said on Monday it has agreed to buy a natural gas plant in Western Pennsylvania for nearly $1 billion, as the investment firm bets on rising US electricity demand to power artificial intelligence technologies.
 
US power demand is projected to reach record levels in 2025, driven by data centers for AI and cryptocurrency technologies, as well as higher residential and commercial consumption.
 
The private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone Energy Transition Partners will buy the Hill Top Energy Center, owned by private investment firm Ardian. The 620-megawatt natural gas plant began operations in 2021.
 
â€œThe electricity infrastructure required to power the AI revolution requires a tremendous amount of capital," Blackstone executives Bilal Khan and Mark Zhu said, adding that the Hill Top plant is well-positioned to support the boom.
 
 
The deal follows Blackstone's announcement in July that it will invest over $25 billion to support Pennsylvania's digital and energy infrastructure to power AI, it said.
 
Earlier this year, Blackstone said it would acquire TXNM Energy in an $11.5 billion deal. In January, the asset manager also made an investment in the Potomac Energy Center, a 774-megawatt natural gas power plant in Virginia.
 

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki eyes leadership in India's growing mid-size SUV segment

JSW Infrastructure

SMPK signs concession agreement with JSW Infra for ₹740 cr project

ICICI Prudential AMC

ICICI Prudential MF buys nearly 3% stake in Laxmi Dental for ₹49 cr

S S V Ramakumar, Chief Technology Officer of AM Green

AM Green looking to set up more biorefineries in India: CTO S S V Ramakumar

Reliance

Ambani's Reliance raises nearly ₹21K crore in asset-backed securities

Topics : Blackstone acquisition Power plant gas US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon