Boeing, AIESL to jointly boost aircraft maintenance training activities

AIESL CEO Sharad Agarwal said the tie up with Boeing will go a long way in supporting industry requirements

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Aircraft maker Boeing and AI Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) will collaborate to enhance aircraft training activities in India.
As part of the collaboration, Boeing will provide training materials, aids, and instructor support to help ensure the standardisation of AIESL training programmes.
"AIESL will provide infrastructure and instructors, while securing Civil Aviation Regulation (CAR)147 approval from the Indian regulatory authority to conduct maintenance training for customers," Boeing said in a release on Tuesday.
According to Boeing's 2023 Pilot and Technician Outlook, the country will require almost 33,000 pilots and 34,000 maintenance technicians through 2042.
AIESL CEO Sharad Agarwal said the tie up with Boeing will go a long way in supporting industry requirements.
"AIESL would be able to support training requirements for at least 100 engineers each year going forward," he added.
In the release, Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam said the collaboration between OEM expertise such as Boeing's and local capability like that of AIESL, is integral to the vision for a sustainable and competitive aviation and MRO industry.
MRO refers to Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul.
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Director General Vikram Dev Dutt said the partnership augurs well for budding engineers.
The collaboration is the latest initiative under the Boeing India Repair Development and Sustainment (BIRDS) hub programme.
It focuses on training programmes aimed at increasing skilled manpower by developing sub-tier suppliers, and Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) to build high-quality MRO capabilities.

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

