Boeing faces production issues; Air India, Akasa expansion may get delayed



Earlier, Air India had placed an order for 190 737 MAX jets, which was part of its largest-ever order of 470 aircraft. Delivery of some of these aircraft was scheduled this year itself. Boeing may not be able to keep up with the aircraft delivery schedules for Air India and Akasa Air, CNBC TV18 has reported. This may hamper the expansion plans for these airlines. Reportedly, Boeing is facing some challenges in the production line of its best-seller jet 737 Max and this may cause a delay in delivery.



The issue with the 737 MAX production Akasa Air had placed an order for 72 of these planes. It has already received 19. The delivery of the remaining 53 aircraft is expected by March 2027. However, the latest development hints at a delay and may hamper the plans of the country's youngest carrier. It may also affect its ambition to operate on international routes.



What is non-conformance? In a statement given to CNBC TV18, Boeing said that a third-party supplier had informed it of using a non-standard manufacturing process to install two fittings in the aft fuselage section of some 737-7, 737-8, 737-8-200, and P-8 models airplanes. This may result in "non-conformance" to the required specifications.

