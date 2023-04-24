close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Temasek scouts for opportunities in healthcare, retail and tech firms

Post $2 bn investment in Manipal Hospital, Singapore fund scouting for more investments

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Vishesh Shrivastav, MD Temasek India

Vishesh Shrivastav, MD Temasek India

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 11:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Temasek, the Singapore-based fund, is looking to invest in the Indian consumer retail, healthcare and technology companies after it made its blockbuster $2 billion investment in Manipal Health Enterprises to increase its stake to 59 per cent.
“Since 2004, we have been investing on an average $1 billion per annum in India across technology, telecom and consumer retail sectors. We are long term investors and are scouting for opportunities in several sectors,” Vishesh Shrivastav,  Managing Director, Investment (India), of Temasek said.

While each investment made in India has to compete for capital with projects across the world in the fund, Shrivastav said India offers favourable demographics, aspirational population, and high class of entrepreneurs. “Stable policies and creation of good infrastructure is another big positive for India,” he said. “We are sector agnostic and investing in four broad themes such as the future of consumption, digitisation, sustainable living and longer lifespans,”  he said.
The fund is an investor in Tata Play, the satellite TV broadcaster, Zomato,a food delivery app, Ola Electric and Intas pharma. The fund has also invested in Ascendus – which is building greenfield warehouses across India. 

On April 18th, Temasek signed definitive agreements to acquire an additional 41  per cent stake in Manipal Hospital apart from holding 18 per cent via Sheares Healthcare Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek. The promoters of Manipal will hold about 30 percent of MHE.  Global fund TPG will hold an interest of 11 per cent in MHE, through its new Asia fund - TPG Asia VIII while National Investment & Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) will exit its holding from MHE. 
Srivastav said the healthcare investment is part of its strategy to invest in healthcare, pharmaceutical and diagnostic  segments. “We would like to do more deals in this space as we see better returns going forward,”  he said.

Also Read

Manipal Health aims adding 3,600 beds yrs after Temasek controlling stake

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

HealthKart raises $135 million in funding from Temasek, A91 Partners

Temasek buys majority stake in Manipal Health in largest wellness deal

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Govt set to approve Micron Technology's $1-billion semiconductor plant

Eye on CSR Part-II: FY22 spend near target, thanks to white knights

Ipca Laboratories to acquire 33% stake in Unichem for 1,034 crore

Changes in contract within boundaries of law: Air India management

JSW Group in talks with MG Motor India, BYD India to pick up stake


“We are extremely satisfied with the returns from India and have made steady exits over the years.”
The fund is also bullish on the renewable energy sector where its investee company O2 Power is constructing 3 gigawatts of renewable power projec

Temasek India investments
Future of Consumption: Godrej Consumer Products, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Devyani International

Digitisation: Zomato, Tata Play, HealthKart
Sustainable Living: DeHaat, Ola Electric, O2 Power

Longer Lifespans: Manipal Health Enterprises, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Integrace
Topics : Temasek healthcare Retail Technology

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 11:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Govt set to approve Micron Technology's $1-billion semiconductor plant

semiconductors, chip
3 min read
Premium

Eye on CSR Part-II: FY22 spend near target, thanks to white knights

Rupee, economy, inr, India
3 min read

Ipca Laboratories to acquire 33% stake in Unichem for 1,034 crore

Holding in insurance firms: What to pick? PSBs in a dilemma after merger
1 min read

Changes in contract within boundaries of law: Air India management

Air india
2 min read

JSW Group in talks with MG Motor India, BYD India to pick up stake

jsw
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Ports & SEZ starts first bond buyback after Hindenburg report

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

HDFC Bank to buy stake in Griha, gets Singapore regulatory body's approval

Image
1 min read

IndusInd Bank Q4FY23 results: Net profit jumps 50% to Rs 2,040 crore

indusind bank
2 min read

Infosys, Aramco ink pact to create digitally connected employee experiences

Infosys
2 min read

Vedanta Resources cuts gross debt by $1 bn by paying its maturing loans

Vedanta
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon