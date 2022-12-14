JUST IN
Centre to sell up to 5% stake in IRCTC via OFS to garner Rs 2,720 crore
I'm last of the jokers left; no plan B after I leave Infosys: Nilekani
AstraZeneca Pharma India's MD resigns; appoints Sanjeev Panchal for 3 years
Construction work on Adani port in south India to speed up to meet deadline
Quick commerce finds it footing amid funding winter, now needs to scale
Braithwaite aims Rs 1,000 cr topline in FY23, wagon dependence down to 50%
Supreme Court to examine if tariff determined under PPA can be revised
Meta restores video of sexual assault on woman citing newsworthiness
India will aim to achieve $100 bn export target for textiles by 2030: Goyal
Infosys founders take trip down memory lane on company completing 4 decades
Very tough path ahead for new entrants like Akasa, Jet 2.0: GMR official

Julian Carr, the firm's CMO, says it will be "fascinating" to see how IndiGo's desire to grow further progresses when Air India aims to become a big full-service domestic and international carrier

Akasa Air | GMR Airports | airlines

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

Julian Carr, Chief Marketing Officer (Airlines and Route Development), GMR Airports Limited
Julian Carr, Chief Marketing Officer (Airlines and Route Development), GMR Airports Limited

New entrants such as Akasa Air and Jet Airways 2.0 are moving forward in a "very tough environment", where even established airlines are struggling in certain areas, said Julian Carr, Chief Marketing Officer (Airlines and Route Development), GMR Airports Ltd, on Wednesday.

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 22:22 IST

