close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Standard Chartered, Akasa Air close operating lease of Boeing 737 Max 8

The first four MAX 8s were delivered between December 2022 and March 2023, the fifth is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of calendar 2023

Karthik Jerome New Delhi
Akasa Air

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Standard Chartered Bank and Akasa Air have closed an operating lease of five new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft together. The first four MAX 8s were delivered between December 2022 and March 2023 while the fifth aircraft is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of calendar 2023.
The structuring and financing of the deal was arranged by Standard Chartered Aviation Finance. While the bank already provides Akasa Air with corporate banking solutions and services, this is the first aviation finance transaction with the airline.

“This Sale and Leaseback deal shows our commitment to the Indian aviation market and to support our clients’ transition to the most fuel-efficient aircraft,” said Kieran Corr, Global Head of Aviation Finance and CEO of Ireland, Standard Chartered.
Being a single-aisle, narrow-body aircraft, the Boeing 737 MAX has greater fuel efficiency, helps reduce CO₂ emissions, produces less noise and increases passenger capacity. “This agreement is a mark of confidence and further endorses Akasa Air’s robust growth and sustainable expansion plans,” said Bhavin Joshi, Co-Founder and SVP Leasing & Procurement, Akasa Air.

Akasa Air launched its first commercial flight on August 7, 2022 from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. It has placed a firm order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, powered by CFM fuel efficient, LEAP-1B engines. The 737 MAX family aircraft deliver superior efficiency in reducing fuel use and carbon emissions, keeping in line with the demand of environmentally friendly companies in the changing times.

Also Read

Akasa Air to fly with 15 fewer seats due to supply chain woes

Air India to spend $400 mn to refurbish Boeing 777s and 787 fleet

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC explored offer for Standard Chartered

$100 mn repaid to Standard Chartered Bank, encumbrance released: Vedanta

European connect: SpiceJet links Amritsar and Italy with one-stop flights

Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz steps down, Madhusudhan Rao named for his role

IRB Infrastructure Trust lists on National Stock Exchange after Sebi's nod

Wabtec Corp plans to make Bihar factory into an export-oriented unit

RCap auction postponed to April 11 even as Torrent pursues litigation

Housing finance company Aviom raises $30 million in a funding round

Topics : Akasa Air | Standard Chartered | Boeing 737 MAX 8

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India looking to merge hydropower units to create single company: Minister

NTPC
2 min read
Premium

How Indian dating apps are giving MNCs a run for their subscription

Tata Super app, Tata teleservices, Phone, Apps, Telecom
5 min read

Fincham appoints Nokia's Sanjay Malik as new chairperson for FY24

Nokia new logo
1 min read

Standard Chartered, Akasa Air close operating lease of Boeing 737 Max 8

Akasa Air
2 min read

Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz steps down, Madhusudhan Rao named for his role

swiggy
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

FY24 procurement target through GeM likely to set at Rs 2.5 trillion

software providers, Government e-Marketplace, GeM platform, GeM, online marketplace, online vendors, e-commerce, online portal
3 min read

RCap auction postponed to April 11 even as Torrent pursues litigation

Reliance Capital
3 min read

Nestle to Tata, big FMCG firms race to acquire maker of Ching's Secret

The Centre’s net borrowing target for FY23 is Rs 11.58 trillion and gross borrowing target is Rs 14.95 trillion.
2 min read

UBS likely to cut workforce by 20-30% after Credit Suisse takeover

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Premium

India not prepared for full force of artificial intelligence adoption

Chart
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon