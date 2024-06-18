Bosch joins the elite group of companies with mcap of Rs 1 trillion

Bosch has joined the elite group of companies with a market capitalisation (mcap) of Rs 1 trillion.

This comes after the stock price of the auto ancillary company hit a new high of Rs 34,331.80 as it rallied 6 per cent on the BSE during Tuesday’s intraday trade.

With Tuesday’s gain, the stock has recovered by 25 per cent from its low of Rs 27,500 on June 4.

So far, in calendar year 2024, it has surged 55 per cent on a healthy growth outlook, compared to 7 per cent rise in the benchmark index.

The share ended at 33,448.50 on the BSE on Tuesday, a rise of 1,143.75 or 3.54 per cent.