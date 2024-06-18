Business Standard
NTT DATA appoints Abhijit Dubey as CEO of its business outside Japan

NTT DATA has already expanded its international footprint to approximately $18 billion and has the world's sixth-largest market share in the IT services industry

Abhijit Dubey

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

Japanese business and technology services firm NTT DATA today announced the appointment of Abhijit Dubey as the chief executive officer of its business outside Japan.

The news follows the finalisation of the merger between NTT DATA and NTT Ltd., forming an over $30 billion global firm under the NTT DATA name. Previously, Dubey served as CEO of NTT Ltd.
Dubey will lead 150,000 employees worldwide as they accelerate NTT DATA’s growth and continue to responsibly innovate and deliver business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services for applications, infrastructure, and connectivity, said the company in a statement.

NTT DATA has already expanded its international footprint to approximately $18 billion and has the world’s sixth-largest market share in the IT services industry.

As part of NTT, a company with a 150-year history that invests $3.6 billion annually in R&D, NTT DATA is well positioned to help organisations tackle the challenges of today while innovating for the future, said the company.


Dubey brings with him a depth of industry expertise, having joined NTT in 2021 from global advisory firm McKinsey & Company, where he spent more than 20 years advising many of the world’s most prestigious technology companies and leading CEOs. He was also responsible for launching and spearheading McKinsey’s global cloud computing efforts.

Commenting on his appointment, Dubey said: “I am deeply honoured to lead the company at a time of major technological change. Technology must drive positive change in the world, and I believe that NTT DATA’s broad capabilities in consulting, infrastructure, AI, cloud, and cybersecurity, position us to deliver meaningful impact. I’m privileged to lead a team that is committed to clients and am excited for this next phase of growth.”

Kazuhiro Nishihata, Dubey’s predecessor in the position, said: “NTT DATA has built the world’s broadest and most comprehensive set of capabilities and industry expertise, alongside unparalleled geographic reach and a world-leading team - positioning the company perfectly to help clients as they embark on transformational technology projects. I am confident that Abhijit is the right person to lead NTT DATA through its next phase and accelerate its growth globally, while continuing to foster an environment of innovation and ongoing success. I wish him all the very best for the future.”
Topics : NTT NTT Data Services CEO IT Industry

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

