Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / BPCL buys crude from every place including Russia based on viability: CMD

BPCL buys crude from every place including Russia based on viability: CMD

A senior official of the Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas replying to a query on the crude imports from Russia said those decisions are not taken at country level but at company level

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL and OIL have signed a non-binding MoU to explore collaboration in developing BPCL's upcoming Greenfield Refinery and Petrochemical Complex in AP | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned BPCL has said its crude procurement is based on techno-commercial viability for its refineries and it buys from every geography including Russia.

BPCL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Khanna said that currently preparation of Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) is underway for the company's proposed Greenfield Refinery and Petrochemical Complex near Ramayapatnam Port in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh and obtaining necessary environmental clearances.

"We buy oil from every geography and the oil which is most techno-commercially viable for the refinery, not only me (BPCL), every refiner goes for it. So that is the stand, be it Russian oil or any oil for that matter. That is how we go for it. Whichever is giving us the highest value for the company ensures the reliable operations," Khanna told PTI.

 

A senior official of the Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas replying to a query on the crude imports from Russia on Tuesday said those decisions are not taken at the country level but at respective company level.

"Companies decide what the most economical oil is and in compliance with the law," the official told PTI.

Also Read

oil, reliance

Govt refiners eye smaller oil suppliers after US sanctions Rosneft, Lukoil

Oil refinery, BPCL oil refinery, BPCL

Andhra allots 6,000 acres to BPCL for ₹1 trn greenfield refinery project

Bharat Petroleum

BPCL to complete Andhra refinery feasibility report by December 2025

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL's ₹1 trn refinery project in Andhra gets EAC nod to prepare ToR

oil refinery

Indian Oil, BPCL resume buying Russian oil for September as discounts widen

The official further said there was no direction for the government to any crude importers whether to buy or not to buy from Russia.

Khanna further said in line with the PM's vision of net zero for the country by 2070, BPCL has chalked out a detailed plan of net zero by 2040. As part of that plan, one of the key components was improving the energy efficiencies of BPCL's refineries.

"And I am very happy to say that all my three refineries are working in this direction," he said.

Khanna said BPCL's biofuel complex at Bargarh, comprising 1G and 2G plants, is progressing well, with the 2G unit expected to be commissioned by December.

BPCL and OIL have signed a non-binding MoU to explore collaboration in developing BPCL's upcoming Greenfield Refinery and Petrochemical Complex in AP.

The proposed facility, with a refining capacity of 912 Million Metric Tons Per Annum (MMTPA) and an estimated investment of Rs 1 lakh crore ($11 billion), will be a cornerstone of India's downstream expansion.

Under the MoU, the companies will evaluate opportunities for collaboration, including the possibility of OIL taking a minority equity stake in the proposed joint venture.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

solar, solar power, china

Goldi Solar sees over ₹1,400 cr capital infusion from Havells India, others

Honda

Honda unveils electric SUV concept; to debut in Indian market in 2027

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T bags grid infrastructure orders of up to ₹5,000 crore in Saudi Arabia

Puravankara housing project

Serene Communities, Prathima to develop ₹400 cr senior living projects

B9 BeveragesB9 Beverages

Bira 91 loses control of The Beer Cafe to investors amid cash crisis

Topics : Bharat Petroleum Bharat Petroleum Corporation BPCL oil and gas sector oil and gas imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon