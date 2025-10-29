Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 12:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Honda unveils electric SUV concept; to debut in Indian market in 2027

Honda unveils electric SUV concept; to debut in Indian market in 2027

The production model of the Honda 0 a is scheduled to go on sale globally, mainly in Japan and India, in 2027 (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Japanese auto major Honda Motor Co, Ltd, on Wednesday unveiled Honda 0 a (alpha), its next-generation EV, which is scheduled to go on sale in India in 2027.

The Honda 0 a is being developed as an SUV that will blend with both urban and natural environments, supporting people's lives in every situation, the automaker stated while unveiling the model at the Japan Mobility Show 2025.

The production model of the Honda 0 a is scheduled to go on sale globally, mainly in Japan and India, in 2027, it added.

Honda 0 a would be the first battery electric vehicle model for the company in India.

 

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Director, President and Representative, Toshihiro Mibe, said Honda is working toward an ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality for all of its products and corporate activities by 2050.

Although the market environment surrounding electrification continues to be uncertain, the company believes that, in the long run, the shift toward EVs will continue, he added.

Therefore, the automaker is steadily preparing to deliver attractive EV models in the upcoming electrified era, Mibe stated.

Following the introduction of the Honda 0 Saloon and the Honda 0 SUV in January this year, the Honda 0 a will be added to the lineup as a gateway model for the world of Honda 0 Series, featuring a refined design and a spacious cabin, the company stated.

Mibe noted that the Honda 0 Series is the next-generation series of EVs that Honda will offer by going back to the starting point of Honda as an automaker and creating new EVs from "zero" based on original ideas.

In Japan, three Honda 0 Series models, Honda 0 Saloon, Honda 0 SUV, and Honda 0 a, will go on sale before the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2028.

Honda has already stated plans to launch multiple electric models in India over the next few years as it aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

