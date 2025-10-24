Friday, October 24, 2025 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Serene Communities, Prathima to develop ₹400 cr senior living projects

Serene Communities, Prathima to develop ₹400 cr senior living projects

Columbia Pacific's Serene Communities partners with Prathima Group to launch Hyderabad's first integrated senior living project with wellness and clinical care

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Serene Communities by Columbia Pacific, a senior living operator, has partnered with Prathima Group to invest ₹400 crore in developing two senior living projects in Hyderabad. The investment marks its entry into Telangana with Serene Bilvani One in Shankarpally.
 
First integrated senior living project in Hyderabad
 
Rajagopal G, Co-founder, Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Serene Communities, said, “We’re bringing something revolutionary to Hyderabad — a first-of-its-kind senior living community that unites independent living, clinical care, and connected wellness technology into one integrated experience.”
 
The project has received approval from the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA). The RERA-approved project comprises 265 residences across two- and three-bedroom homes (1,025–1,700 sq. ft.) priced from ₹60 lakh onwards. The development is designed by Clark Lloyd Architects and facilitated by Ditas Infra.
 
 
Partnership brings global-standard care and design

A B V S Prakash Rao, Director, Prathima Group, said, “Partnering with Serene Communities allows us to bring Hyderabad a global-standard senior living experience — one that combines care, comfort, and luxury, backed by the credibility and commitment both our brands share.”
 
Senior-friendly amenities and medical care
 
The community features a senior-friendly gym, swimming pool, spa, and physiotherapy centre, supported by a 24x7 health and wellness centre for continuous medical care. It also includes expansive therapy gardens, walking and cycling tracks, and ample open spaces.
 
Columbia Pacific expands footprint across India
 
Serene Communities by Columbia Pacific, the senior living arm of LifeBridge Group (backed by the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) family office), currently operates 10 communities across India. It manages over 1,700 residential units and 2,400 seniors, with 13 projects underway in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mysuru, Cochin, Pune, and now Hyderabad.
 

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

