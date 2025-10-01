Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Oil ministry invites applications for BPCL CMD post, last date October 21

Oil ministry invites applications for BPCL CMD post, last date October 21

The Petroleum Ministry has called for applications for BPCL's CMD post after G Krishnakumar's tenure ended; Sanjay Khanna currently holds additional charge of CMD

Headquartered in Mumbai, Bharat Petroleum is a state-owned energy company with 52.98 per cent government shareholding. Photo: Shutterstock

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) on Tuesday invited applications for the position of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) at state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). The last date for applying for the post is October 21, 2025.
 
After G Krishnakumar’s tenure ended on April 30, 2025, Sanjay Khanna assumed the additional charge of chairman and managing director. Khanna is also the director (refineries) at the state-run oil marketing company.
 
The appointment of the CMD will be for a period of five years from the date of joining, or up to the date of superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The pay scale for the position is between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3.7 lakh.
 
 
According to the ministry, the applicant should be a minimum of 45 years of age and possess cumulative experience or exposure of at least five years during the last 10 years in areas such as business leadership, finance, marketing, operations, projects, production management, or strategic consulting in a large organisation of repute.
 
The selected candidate will be responsible for the efficient functioning of the company, and for achieving its corporate objectives and performance parameters.
 
Headquartered in Mumbai, Bharat Petroleum is a state-owned energy company with 52.98 per cent government shareholding.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

