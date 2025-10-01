Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / VinFast signs MoU with Castrol to expand EV after-sales network in India

VinFast signs MoU with Castrol to expand EV after-sales network in India

VinFast Auto India has partnered with Castrol India to enhance EV after-sales support through Castrol Auto Service workshops, boosting reach, reliability, and customer confidence

VInfast

This move reinforces VinFast’s long-term commitment to building a trusted service ecosystem for EV owners in India. (Photo: PTI)

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

VinFast Auto India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Castrol India, a premium lubricant manufacturer, to provide reliable and accessible after-sales support for its electric vehicle (EV) customers across the country.
 
This move reinforces VinFast’s long-term commitment to building a trusted service ecosystem for EV owners in India, the company said. Under the MoU, Castrol India will make selected Castrol Auto Service (CAS) workshops from its network of over 750 outlets in more than 300 cities available to VinFast customers. These service centres will feature dedicated VinFast-branded bays, certified EV technicians, and genuine VinFast parts.
 
VinFast will provide service manuals, diagnostic tools, training, and warranty coverage processes, while Castrol will ensure workshops meet infrastructure and capability standards. This collaboration will give VinFast customers access to Castrol’s expertise, advanced service protocols, and digitally integrated workshop ecosystem. These capabilities are expected to ensure consistent quality, transparency, and convenience at every service touchpoint.
 
 
Castrol’s extensive footprint will allow VinFast to offer broad and convenient after-sales care, further strengthening customer confidence, it added.
 
Pham Sanh Chau, chief executive officer of VinFast Asia, said: “For VinFast, India represents not just a new market but a long-term commitment to building an inclusive EV ecosystem. Reliable after-sales care is central to this vision, and our collaboration with Castrol India, along with other partners, ensures that customers will have access to trusted, high-quality service across the country from the beginning. This initiative also aligns with both companies’ commitment to supporting India’s transition towards sustainable mobility by making EV ownership hassle-free and future-ready.”

Also Read

Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia

Policymaking lags industry pace, says VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chaupremium

VinFast EV India launch

VinFast enters India with VF6, VF7 electric SUVs: Check price, specs

VinFast

VinFast Auto partners with SBI to provide car loans for EV buyers

SS

Vietnamese auto major VinFast inaugurates EV assembly unit in Thoothukudi

VinFast

VinFast lines up big India plans; TN plant to start production on August 4premium

 
Rajeev Govil, Senior Vice President, India B2B, Castrol India, said: “As electric mobility grows in India, after-sales service will play a critical role in building customer confidence. Through this collaboration, we bring the strength of our Castrol Auto Service network to support VinFast and its EV customers. With our wide reach and experience in servicing conventional passenger vehicles, we are excited to enable our network to deliver comprehensive EV solutions and play a part in shaping a stronger mobility ecosystem in the country.”
 
VinFast has been reinforcing its commitment to India’s EV landscape through significant investments. The company recently launched its first overseas assembly facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, with an initial capacity of 50,000 vehicles annually, scalable to 150,000 units. The facility is expected to create thousands of direct jobs. Alongside local production, VinFast has partnered with multiple leading dealer groups to establish 35 dealerships across 27 cities by the end of 2025.
 
With the recent launch of its premium SUVs, VF 6 and VF 7, in India, VinFast is also building a comprehensive service backbone to ensure customers enjoy the same level of confidence, convenience, and care that define its vehicles. Together, VinFast and Castrol aim to raise service standards through advanced diagnostics, genuine parts, and digital-first support solutions. The collaboration underscores their shared commitment to supporting India’s transition to sustainable mobility and providing customers with long-term reliability.

More From This Section

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon inks settlement, license pact with Amgen to market biosimilars in US

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto reports 9% jump in September vehicle sales at 510,504 units

Inox, PVR Inox

CCI orders probe into PVR Inox over 'unfair fee' charged to film producers

obesity drug market

Weight-loss drug Ozempic receives CDSCO approval for India launchpremium

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank served GST demand notice of ₹216 crore by tax authorities

Topics : Vinfast Castrol Castrol India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon