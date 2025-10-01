Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 01:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hyundai Motor India's total sales rise 10% to 70,347 units in September

Hyundai Motor India's total sales rise 10% to 70,347 units in September

Domestic dispatch of vehicles to dealers saw a marginal increase to 51,547 units last month from 51,101 units in the year-ago period

Hyundai

Last month, its exports increased to 18,800 units compared to 13,100 units a year ago. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales to 70,347 units in September.

The company sold a total of 64,201 units in September 2024, the South Korean automaker said in a statement.

Domestic dispatch of vehicles to dealers saw a marginal increase to 51,547 units last month from 51,101 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Last month, its exports increased to 18,800 units compared to 13,100 units a year ago.

"Post announcement of GST 2.0 reforms, HMIL is witnessing a synergetic alignment of both domestic and export markets now growing in tandem - a true double-engine growth," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) COO Tarun Garg said.

 

Also Read

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor up 47% against issue price; should you book profits or hold?

Hyndai

From EVs for India to raising output, Hyundai Motor outlines 2030 planspremium

Hyundai

Hyundai plans $55.8 billion push, aims to double US local production

Hyundai

Hyundai looks at 'double engine' boost on growth post GST rate cut

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Maruti vs M&M vs TaMo vs Hyundai; which auto stock is worth your portfolio?

The company's domestic sales in September stood at 51,547 units, driven by vibrant festive demand and strong customer interest across all segments, he added.

"We have also witnessed the highest-ever domestic SUV sales penetration in the history of the company at 72.4 per cent, with Creta scoring the highest-ever monthly sales at 18,861 units. Venue too reported a 20-month high sales volume of 11,484 units in September," Garg said.

Exports in September soared by nearly 44 per cent year-on-year to 18,800 units, marking the company's highest export volume in the past 33 months since December 2022, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

VInfast

VinFast signs MoU with Castrol to expand EV after-sales network in India

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon inks settlement, license pact with Amgen to market biosimilars in US

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto reports 9% jump in September vehicle sales at 510,504 units

Inox, PVR Inox

CCI orders probe into PVR Inox over 'unfair fee' charged to film producers

obesity drug market

Weight-loss drug Ozempic receives CDSCO approval for India launchpremium

Topics : Hyundai Motors Hyundai Motor India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon