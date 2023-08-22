Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.01%)
65220.03 + 3.94
Nifty (0.01%)
19396.45 + 2.85
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
38544.30 + 417.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.86%)
5378.05 + 46.10
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
43993.25 -8.75
Heatmap

Bridge & Roof bags Rs 1,590 cr EPC contracts for FGD plants in Chhattisgarh

The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply of equipment, site execution, commissioning and testing of the entire FGD units

Power, Electricity

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

City-based Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited has bagged two EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contracts valued at Rs 1,590 crore from Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company.
The contract is for the installation of FGD (Flue Gas Desulphurisation) plants at two thermal power stations (TPS).
"The cumulative value of the contract is Rs 1,590 crore and we have formed a technical tie-up with ASTIC Environmental Engineering Co. Ltd of Japan for the project execution," Bridge and Roof Manger ( Business Development) Budhaditya Bose said.
The projects are at the 1x500 MW Korba TPS and the 2x500 MW Marwa TPS. The two are scheduled to be completed within 30 months from the date of signing of the contracts.
The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply of equipment, site execution, commissioning and testing of the entire FGD units.
The FGD plants will help to reduce the sulphur content in the flue gas discharged from the power plants to meet the emission norms.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces key schemes ahead of Assembly elections

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidates

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress sets up four panels ahead of polls

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 2,000 cr to beneficiaries

'Parivarwad' visible: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel on BJP candidates' list

Adani TotalEnergies partners with Evera Cabs for developing charging hubs

Nasscom's new portal to focus on connecting skill-specific digital talent

Liquidator completes Franklin Templeton's debt fund asset sale process

Ravi Kapoor to retire as Citi banking, advisory head for South Asia

Hotels, buses would contribute more than half of our biz: Cleartrip CEO

"We are a leading engineering and construction company with over 100 years of experience. The company has a strong track record of executing complex projects in the power sector and has an annual turnover of over Rs 3,300 crore," Bose said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : electricity Thermal Power Generation Chhattisgarh

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon