Hotels, buses would contribute more than half of our biz: Cleartrip CEO

Cleartrip, the online travel tech company owned by Flipkart, is setting its sights on expanding new verticals, including hotels, buses, and cabs, in addition to its core domain of domestic and international flight booking. The company revived its hotel vertical last year, and according to Ayyappan R., chief executive officer of Cleartrip, these combined categories present an $80 billion opportunity.

"Hotels and buses are going to play a massive role in the journey of us scaling up in the next few quarters," Ayyappan stated.