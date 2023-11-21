Sensex (0.42%)
65930.77 + 275.62
Nifty (0.45%)
19783.40 + 89.40
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
41883.50 + 27.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.07%)
6459.55 -4.75
Nifty Bank (0.24%)
43689.15 + 104.20
Heatmap

Brigade Enterprises to double seats in coworking brand BuzzWorks by FY24

Former hospitality and real estate professional Siddharth Verma has been appointed general manager (GM) to oversee the planned expansion of BuzzWorks

Brigade Group

Brigade Group logo (Credit: www.brigadegroup.com)

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 5:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based real estate major Brigade Enterprises is expanding its managed office space brand BuzzWorks in Bengaluru by launching a premium workspace in Brigade Towers. The expansion is part of BuzzWorks' aim to have over 5,000 seats in its portfolio by the financial year 2024, which includes the development of new centres in locations such as Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad Gift City.

Former hospitality and real estate professional Siddharth Verma has been appointed general manager (GM) to oversee the planned expansion of BuzzWorks. In his prior role as GM of Brand Marketing for COWRKS India, Verma led the rebranding and repositioning efforts, playing a pivotal role in elevating the company's status as a premium market player in the flexible and managed office industry.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“At BuzzWorks, our spaces are meticulously designed and constructed to meet clients' day-to-day business requirements. We eliminate the hassle of office hunting, design, and day-to-day management, seamlessly taking over these responsibilities while allowing businesses to focus on their core competencies,” said Siddharth Verma, GM, BuzzWorks.

“Moreover, BuzzWorks centres are strategically located within Brigade Group's Grade A tech parks, which offer state-of-the-art amenities and services complementing our managed office solutions. Building upon our existing portfolio in Bengaluru and Kochi, we envision expansion into key markets such as Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad - including Gift City,” Verma added.

A combination of biophilic design and management, Brigade said in a statement that BuzzWorks spaces are optimised for collaborative work regardless of the size of the team, with ample break-out spaces within the facility.

All BuzzWorks spaces are designed in a plug-and-play model, thereby reducing the overall costs to end-users. In addition, BuzzWorks offers custom-built workspaces from design and construction to seamless operation.

According to the ‘India Real Estate Q3’ report by Knight Frank, the country recorded office transactions of 16.1 million square feet during the July-September quarter. In addition, Bengaluru had a new office supply of 4 million square feet in 2023. Bengaluru’s rental growth was driven mostly by new Grade A spaces, modern built spaces that offer top-notch amenities and infrastructure in a central location.

Also Read

Brigade to develop 2 mn sq. ft. of residential housing space in Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises surges 7%, hits new high on strong Q2 results

May restrict services to Vodafone Idea if dues unpaid: Indus Towers to Trai

Brigade Enterprises expects robust broad-based growth in next few quarters

Brigade Enterprises net profit up 117% to Rs 112.50 crore in Q2FY24

Adani Group to bid for duty-free shops at Macau international airport

Strides Pharma gets USFDA approval for Levetiracetam Oral Solution

Volkswagen launches 'Sound' edition for Taigun, Virtus with enhanced audio

'KPMG expands operations in Kolkata, to double workforce by FY25'

Jindal Power will not bid to take over airline Go First, say reports

Topics : Brigade Enterprises Brigade group Real Estate

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs Australia T20s full scheduleTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon