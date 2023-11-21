Brigade Enterprises to double seats in coworking brand BuzzWorks by FY24

Bengaluru-based real estate major Brigade Enterprises is expanding its managed office space brand BuzzWorks in Bengaluru by launching a premium workspace in Brigade Towers. The expansion is part of BuzzWorks' aim to have over 5,000 seats in its portfolio by the financial year 2024, which includes the development of new centres in locations such as Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad Gift City.

Former hospitality and real estate professional Siddharth Verma has been appointed general manager (GM) to oversee the planned expansion of BuzzWorks. In his prior role as GM of Brand Marketing for COWRKS India, Verma led the rebranding and repositioning efforts, playing a pivotal role in elevating the company's status as a premium market player in the flexible and managed office industry.

“At BuzzWorks, our spaces are meticulously designed and constructed to meet clients' day-to-day business requirements. We eliminate the hassle of office hunting, design, and day-to-day management, seamlessly taking over these responsibilities while allowing businesses to focus on their core competencies,” said Siddharth Verma, GM, BuzzWorks.

“Moreover, BuzzWorks centres are strategically located within Brigade Group's Grade A tech parks, which offer state-of-the-art amenities and services complementing our managed office solutions. Building upon our existing portfolio in Bengaluru and Kochi, we envision expansion into key markets such as Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad - including Gift City,” Verma added.

A combination of biophilic design and management, Brigade said in a statement that BuzzWorks spaces are optimised for collaborative work regardless of the size of the team, with ample break-out spaces within the facility.

All BuzzWorks spaces are designed in a plug-and-play model, thereby reducing the overall costs to end-users. In addition, BuzzWorks offers custom-built workspaces from design and construction to seamless operation.

According to the ‘India Real Estate Q3’ report by Knight Frank, the country recorded office transactions of 16.1 million square feet during the July-September quarter. In addition, Bengaluru had a new office supply of 4 million square feet in 2023. Bengaluru’s rental growth was driven mostly by new Grade A spaces, modern built spaces that offer top-notch amenities and infrastructure in a central location.