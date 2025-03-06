Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Britannia Industries CEO Rajneet Kohli steps down, effective March 14

Britannia Industries CEO Rajneet Kohli steps down, effective March 14

Kohli joined as Britannia's CEO in September 2022 and previously held leadership roles at Domino's India, run by Jubilant Foodworks, Asian Paints and Coca-Cola Co

Rajneet Singh Kohli, Britannia Industries

Rajneet Singh Kohli, Britannia Industries (Photo: X/ @BritanniaIndLtd)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) major Britannia Industries, on Thursday, announced that Rajneet Singh Kohli has resigned as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective March 14.  In a communication to the stock exchanges, the company cited his decision to pursue an opportunity outside the company as the reason for Kohli's resignation.  "The Board of Directors of the Company vide Circular Resolution passed today i.e., 6th March, 2025 has noted the resignation of Mr. Rajneet Singh Kohli and he shall be relieved from the services of the Company w.e.f close of business hours on 14th March, 2025," the company said.   "After much thought and deliberation, I have reached a touch and difficult decision, to redign from the services of the company with effect from March 14, 2025, to pursue an external opportunity. It has been a privilege to work as part of Britannia leadership for over 2.5 years," said Kohli.  Kohli joined as Britannia's CEO in September 2022 and previously held leadership roles at Domino's India, run by Jubilant Foodworks, Asian Paints and Coca-Cola Co. 

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

