Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Sorin Investments leads $7 mn Series A round funding in AI firm Beacon.li

Sorin Investments leads $7 mn Series A round funding in AI firm Beacon.li

Beacon aims to expand its AI capabilities, scale its global footprint, and further enhance enterprise automation

Beacon.li

With this funding, Beacon aims to expand its AI capabilities, scale its global footprint, and further enhance enterprise automation. Image: Linkedin

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sorin Investments, an early-stage Indian venture capital firm cofounded by former KKR India CEO Sanjay Nayar, said it has led a $7 million Series A funding round in Beacon.li, an AI-powered product assistant tapping enterprise software support and adoption.
 
The round also saw participation from Athera Venture Partners, JAFCO Asia, existing investor Unicorn India Ventures, along with prominent angel investors, including Aneesh Reddy (CEO, Capillary Technologies), Kapil Bharti (CTO, Delhi), Aravind Sanka (CEO, Rapido).
 
With this funding, Beacon aims to expand its AI capabilities, scale its global footprint, and further enhance enterprise automation. As AI reshapes industries, Beacon said it is at the forefront, helping businesses transform their user experience, product adoption, and support efficiency.
 
  “For enterprises to remain customer-centric, AI-driven automation is no longer optional, it’s essential,” said Rakesh Vaddadi, co-founder, Beacon.li.
 
“Our customers are already seeing up to 80 per cent reduction in support volume and four times growth in user adoption, proving the value of AI-powered solutions,” Vaddadi said.

Also Read

AI

India leads global GenAI adoption, but women's participation remains low

PWC

PwC India launches programme to mentor 15 startups in blockchain, AI

Deepseek

Chinese envoy Qian criticises Australia's move to limit AI app DeepSeek

Nvidia

AI chipmaker Nvidia gives 'underwhelming' report after 2 years of blowouts

Salary

60% of Indian employers plan to use AI for salary benchmarking, rewards: EY

 
Founded by Vaddadi and Silus Reddy, Beacon.li has rapidly emerged as a leader in AI-powered enterprise solutions. By simplifying complex workflows, enhancing user experience, and reducing support overhead, Beacon.li empowers businesses to drive efficiency at scale.
 
Its AI product assistant seamlessly integrates into enterprise systems, automating tasks, resolving queries, and generating documentation in real time. With a growing customer base spanning India and the US, including Darwinbox, Zluri, KekHR and Planful, Beacon.li has proven its ability to transform enterprise software usability and streamline operations effectively.
  Subeer Monga, partner, Sorin Investments, said AI agents are redefining the $250 billion global enterprise software market, and Beacon has the vision to be at the forefront of this shift.
 
“India has a wealth of talent, and companies like Beacon prove that India can produce groundbreaking AI innovations for the global market,” said Monga.

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra

M&M ranks in top 1% of S&P Global's corporate sustainability assessment

Kalyani Powertrain Ltd

Kalyani Powertrain, Compal partner to make 'X86 platform' servers in India

Horiba, the $2.5 billion Japanese analytical and measurement solutions company and a critical player in the global semiconductor industry, is planning to set up a unit in India. This facility will cater to the country's upcoming fabrication (fab) pla

German firm Infineon inks pact with CDIL to supply chips for semiconductors

Ola electric

Ola Electric becomes first 2W EV manufacturer to bag PLI incentives

agrochem fertiliser chemical agriculture farmer

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore in talks to buy phosphate from Togo

Topics : artifical intelligence Series A funding fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon