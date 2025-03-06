Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Kalyani Powertrain, Compal partner to make 'X86 platform' servers in India

Kalyani Powertrain, Compal partner to make 'X86 platform' servers in India

The two parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop server business using locally manufactured solutions in India

Kalyani Powertrain Ltd

Compal will provide Kalyani Powertrain Ltd (KPTL) technological support related to servers | Image-X/@Kalyanimotive

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kalyani Powertrain, an arm of Bharat Forge, on Thursday said it has entered into a technology licensing agreement with Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc for manufacturing of 'X86 platform' servers in India.

The two parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop server business using locally manufactured solutions in India.

Compal will provide Kalyani Powertrain Ltd (KPTL) technological support related to servers, including overseeing local production, assembly, testing activities, and final sales, the company said in a statement.

"This association will give a strong impetus to India's manufacturing competitiveness. We are ecstatic and encouraged by the trust they have reposed on the Kalyani group for the proposed association," Bharat Forge Vice Chairman and Joint MD Amit Kalyani said.

 

Compal CEO Tony Bonadero said Kalyani Powertrain's extensive experience in the Indian market will create synergistic effects in the collaboration.

Also Read

bharat forge

Bharat Forge arm inks pack with Compal Electronics; shares gain 2%

stock market

Bharat Forge share up 3% as arm inks deal to supply artillery cannons to US

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Stocks to Watch, Feb 20, 2025: Religare Ent, Waaree Energies, Bharat Forge

Premier engineering concern Bharat Forge has broadened its revenue streams by entering new non-auto segments and markets, resulting in the share of the auto business dropping to 58 per cent in the financial year 2024 (FY24) from 80 per cent (FY07). I

Bharat Forge unit inks pact with US' AM General to supply artillery cannons

PremiumBharat Forge

Demand woes lead to valuation downgrades for Bharat Forge's stock

"We look forward to this being just the beginning, with more ICT related business opportunities in the future to create greater value together," Bonadero added.

X86 platform is a widely used computer architecture for central processing units (CPUs). It is a dominant architecture for personal computers and servers.

KPTL's electronics division had in February announced the launch of 'Made in India' servers from its manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Horiba, the $2.5 billion Japanese analytical and measurement solutions company and a critical player in the global semiconductor industry, is planning to set up a unit in India. This facility will cater to the country's upcoming fabrication (fab) pla

German firm Infineon inks pact with CDIL to supply chips for semiconductors

Ola electric

Ola Electric becomes first 2W EV manufacturer to bag PLI incentives

agrochem fertiliser chemical agriculture farmer

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore in talks to buy phosphate from Togo

Honda, Ola, Ola electric

Why Honda could lose out to local rivals in India's scooter market

Oyo founder, Ritesh Agarwal

Oyo speeds up IPO plans as Ritesh Agarwal's debt repayment date looms

Topics : Bharat Forge Taiwan Made in India Make in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon