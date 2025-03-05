Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 03:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Brookfield sells 1.6 GW India renewables portfolio to Gentari Renewables

Brookfield sells 1.6 GW India renewables portfolio to Gentari Renewables

The transaction, structured in two phases, has already seen the completion of the first phase, which involved the sale of 1 GW of operating assets, the alternative asset manager said in a statement

renewable energy

The deal highlights the increasing interest from global investors in India's renewable energy market. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Brookfield Asset Management sold a 1.6-gigawatt (GW) portfolio of solar and wind assets in India to Gentari Renewables India for an undisclosed amount. This marks the Canadian asset manager’s first full-cycle portfolio monetisation in the country’s renewable energy sector.
 
The transaction, structured in two phases, has already seen the completion of the first phase, which involved the sale of 1 GW of operating assets, the alternative asset manager said in a statement.
 
“Our focus is on delivering value to our stakeholders while advancing the country's energy transition. Monetising a part of our portfolio demonstrates our ability to create and realise value.”, said Nawal Saini, Managing Director, Head of Renewable Power & Transition, South Asia and the Middle East, Brookfield.
 
 
“This transaction with Gentari reinforces investor confidence and unlocks new opportunities for further capital allocation in the country,” he added.
 
Brookfield is one of the world’s largest renewable power investors, with about 46 GW of installed capacity globally and a development pipeline of 200 GW. In India, the firm manages around 40 GW of wind and solar assets at various stages of operation, construction, or development.
 
The deal highlights the increasing interest from global investors in India's renewable energy market, which has seen policy support and capital inflows as the country targets 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.
 
Brookfield, which manages over $1 trillion in assets across infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit, continues to expand its renewable portfolio across North and South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, comprising a technology base of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar, and storage facilities.

Topics : Brookfield Asset Management Renewable energy in India

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

