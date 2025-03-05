Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / HPCL, Tata Motors launch co-branded diesel exhaust fuel 'Genuine DEF'

HPCL, Tata Motors launch co-branded diesel exhaust fuel 'Genuine DEF'

The co-branded diesel exhaust fuel will be available across 23,000 fuel stations of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) pan-India as well as over 2,000 authorised outlets of Tata Motors

tata motors

By using the co-branded Genuine DEF, Tata Motors customers can conveniently enhance vehicle efficiency.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Public sector oil marketing firm HPCL on Wednesday launched a co-branded diesel exhaust fuel 'Genuine DEF' in collaboration with Tata Motors.

The co-branded diesel exhaust fuel will be available across 23,000 fuel stations of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) pan-India as well as over 2,000 authorised outlets of Tata Motors.

The high quality Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) solution will drive optimal vehicle performance, boost drivetrain efficiency, and extend the vehicle's longevity.

"Our partnership with Tata Motors for co-branded Diesel Exhaust Fluid is a significant step toward reducing emissions and supporting cleaner transportation solutions," said Amit Garg, Director of marketing at HPCL.

 

An essential component for modern 856-compliant diesel vehicles, DEF helps in reducing harmful emissions by breaking down potentially harmful nitrogen into safer and cleaner nitrogen and water.

By using the co-branded Genuine DEF, Tata Motors customers can conveniently enhance vehicle efficiency, while ensuring compliance of emission and environmental norms, HPCL said.

"... Our co-branded Genuine Diesel Exhaust Fluid ensures that Tata Motors customers can access it now even more easily across the country, and achieve optimal performance, while complying with highest environmental standards," said Girish Wagh, Executive Director at Tata Motors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Carlyle Group

Carlyle Group hunts for wealth assets in India amid rising competition

airports, airport

Adani's new $2.1 billion Navi Mumbai airport draws low-cost carriers

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

CCI rejects complaint against Microsoft over Windows anti-virus bundling

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

'Will track them from depths of hell', UP CM invokes Ansal to slam SP

Bank of India

Bank of India adds 111 new branches to expand urban, semi-urban reach

Topics : Tata Motors HPCL diesel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVETrump Congress address LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTS Inter exam 2025Latest News LIVESinger Kalpana Raghavendar NewsBalaji Phosphates IPO AllotmentWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon