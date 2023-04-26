Now you can use WhatsApp on four devices at the same time: Here's how

The new feature will be rolled out over the coming weeks. A blog post by the company mentioned that the new feature would allow users to seamlessly continue message threads and access all their photos and other media from multiple devices without compromising security or privacy.

Meta-owned messaging application WhatsApp has announced a new feature which lets you operate your account on four different phones or devices at the same time. Earlier, one account could be operated from one mobile phone only. However, one could still open WhatsApp on a web browser or PC. For a long time, users had been demanding a feature that lets them use the same account from different mobile phones.