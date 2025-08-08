Friday, August 08, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Reliance Infra subsidiaries to recover ₹21,413 cr assets in 4 years

Reliance Infra subsidiaries to recover ₹21,413 cr assets in 4 years

SC allows BSES Yamuna and Rajdhani to recover Rs 21,413 crore in regulatory assets, sets guidelines for tariff determination and oversight by regulators

reliance infrastructures rinfra

R-Infra holds a 51 per cent stake in both BSES Yamuna Power and BSES Rajdhani Power. Photo: Company website

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BSES Yamuna Power and BSES Rajdhani Power, material subsidiaries of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Infrastructure (R-Infra), will recover regulatory assets worth Rs 21,413 crore over four years, R-Infra said in a statement on Friday.
 
The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has recognised the regulatory assets, while the Supreme Court, on 6 August, delivered its judgment on writ petitions and civil appeals filed by the two discoms in 2014.
 
The petitions had challenged a non-cost-reflective tariff, the unlawful creation of regulatory assets, and the non-liquidation of such assets, R-Infra noted.
 
Following hearings involving state governments and state electricity regulatory commissions (ERCs), the apex court issued guidelines for handling regulatory assets and directed their recovery.
 
 
The court disposed of the writ petitions and civil appeals filed by the BSES discoms, setting out 10 “sutras” (guidelines) to examine issues relating to regulatory assets, their role in the regulatory regime for tariff determination, the duties and accountability of ERCs, and the powers of the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) to avert regulatory failure.

Also Read

Anil Ambani

₹3K crore 'fraud' case: ED issues lookout notice against Anil Ambani

reliance infrastructures rinfra

R-Infra denies fund diversion allegations as ED summons Anil Ambani

reliance infrastructures rinfra

MMRDA deposits Rs 560 cr in Metro arbitration case with Reliance Infra

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED actions concluded at all locations, say Reliance Infra, Reliance Power

Reliance Q1FY26 results, Reliance net profit growth, Reliance Asian Paints stake sale, Reliance Industries earnings, Reliance Jio revenue, Reliance Retail performance, Oil to Chemical business decline, Reliance quarterly results, Reliance other incom

Reliance Q1 profit soars 78.3% on windfall from Asian Paints stake sale

 
It also issued nine directions to ERCs and APTEL covering cost-reflective tariff determination, the creation and amortisation of regulatory assets, and regulatory oversight by APTEL to monitor the implementation of ERC directions.
 
R-Infra holds a 51 per cent stake in both BSES Yamuna Power and BSES Rajdhani Power, with the remaining 49 per cent owned by the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.
 
Separately, R-Infra posted a consolidated profit (attributable to owners of the parent) of Rs 59.84 crore for the first quarter of FY26, compared to a loss of Rs 233.74 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,907.82 crore, down 17.86 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while expenses declined 4.84 per cent YoY to Rs 6,469.81 crore.

More From This Section

IT SECTOR, HIRING

Best Buy to boost India tech hub staff by over 40%, says executive

oil trade, Russia, Crude Oil, Vladimir Putin, US sanctions

IOC, BPCL said to buy 22 million barrels of crude for Sept-Oct delivery

OpenAI

OpenAI offers millions in bonuses to 1,000 staff amid AI talent race

Signature Global

Signature Global's net profit shoots 386% on increased revenue recognition

Paramount, Paramount pictures

Skydance seals $8 bn deal to take over Paramount, ending Redstone era

Topics : Reliance Infra Reliance Infrastructure Discoms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon