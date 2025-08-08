Friday, August 08, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / IOC buys 5 mn barrels of crude for Oct delivery amid Trump pressure

IOC buys 5 mn barrels of crude for Oct delivery amid Trump pressure

IOC bought 2 million barrels of US Mars crude, 2 million barrels of Brazilian grades and another 1 million barrels of Libyan crude on a delivered basis

Indian Oil corporation, IOC

Indian Oil Corp, the country's largest refiner, has bought 5 million barrels of crude for October delivery. Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Oil Corp, the country's largest refiner, has bought 5 million barrels of crude for October delivery, trade sources said, continuing its buying spree amid pressure from US President Donald Trump to halt Russian purchases.

IOC bought 2 million barrels of US Mars crude, 2 million barrels of Brazilian grades and another 1 million barrels of Libyan crude on a delivered basis via a tender, the sources said.

BP sold the high-sulphur Mars crude cargo at $1.5-$2 a barrel above September Dubai quotes, they added.

European trader Petraco sold the 1 million barrels of Libyan Sarir and Mesla crude and Totsa, the trading arm of TotalEnergies, sold the 2 million barrels of Brazilian Sepia and Sururu crude, the sources said.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

