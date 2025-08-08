Friday, August 08, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Best Buy to boost India tech hub staff by over 40%, says executive

Best Buy to boost India tech hub staff by over 40%, says executive

The company, which launched its first tech centre in Bengaluru last year, currently has 350 staff in data and AI roles, with plans to expand to 500-550 employees

IT SECTOR, HIRING

The firm, known for selling electronics such as laptops, kitchen appliances and cameras, is hiring for roles including AI engineer, software engineer and product manager in India

Reuters CHENNAI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US electronics chain Best Buy plans to expand the headcount at its Indian tech centre by over 40 per cent in the next few months, a senior executive told Reuters, as more global corporations set up offices in the country to tap its growing talent pool.

The company, which opened its first tech centre, or global capability centre, in Bengaluru city last year, currently employs around 350 people in functions including data and artificial intelligence (AI) and is expected to grow to 500-550.

GCCs, once low-cost outsourcing hubs, have evolved in the last few years and now support their parent organisations in multiple functions such as daily operations, finance, and research and development.

 

"We will be hiring across the functions ... We will be doing a lot of digital and tech (hiring)," Nithya Subramanian, senior director data & AI COE, said on the sidelines of an event in the southern city of Chennai.

The firm, known for selling electronics such as laptops, kitchen appliances and cameras, is hiring for roles including AI engineer, software engineer and product manager in India, according to its LinkedIn page.

Also Read

jobs

Geopolitical tensions shake Indian firms; 63% impose hiring freeze: Report

Less than two years since generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) came to the market, organisations are discovering that instead of automating away jobs, the technology is boosting workers' performance. That's one of the key findings of Freshworks

Big 4 ramping up hiring for tech, biz consulting: Amrop India Study

Hiring, Jobs

White-collar hiring stays steady in May, AI/ML and senior roles in demand

Hiring, Jobs

India ends FY25 on a hiring high, firms bet big on freshers and AI talent

AI, Artificial Intelligence

India tops AI hiring charts, but is it enough to compete with US and China?

"Even if you look at the global strength, I think we are growing leaps and bounds in India," Subramanian said, noting that the Bengaluru office is Best Buy's largest tech hub and bigger than its three in the United States.

Best Buy operates more than 1,000 stores in the United States and Canada, where it employs over 85,000 people. It does not have retail operations in India.

The India expansion comes at a time when many global corporations are ramping up their operations in India. Reuters reported last month that Best Buy's peer Costco Wholesale plans to open its first India GCC.

The domestic GCC market is likely to grow as much as $105 billion by 2030, up from $64.6 billion in fiscal 2024, an industry report showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

oil trade, Russia, Crude Oil, Vladimir Putin, US sanctions

IOC, BPCL said to buy 22 million barrels of crude for Sept-Oct delivery

OpenAI

OpenAI offers millions in bonuses to 1,000 staff amid AI talent race

Signature Global

Signature Global's net profit shoots 386% on increased revenue recognition

Paramount, Paramount pictures

Skydance seals $8 bn deal to take over Paramount, ending Redstone era

Zepto

Zepto expands into online pharmacy, promises 10-minute medicine delivery

Topics : hiring in India hiring in IT sector Electronics industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon