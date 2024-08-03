Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BSNL subscribers on rise, homegrown 4G network ready: Jyotiraditya Scindia

We will install 80,000 towers by the end of October and the remaining 21,000 by March next year, which means one lakh towers of 4G network will be installed by March 2025, he added

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses during the theme launch of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, in New Delhi on Thursday (Photo: ANI)

Scindia also claimed several telecom customers are switching to BSNL from private service providers (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Gwalior (MP)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday claimed that the subscriber base for the government-run BSNL has been increasing, while a homegrown 4G network is also ready and work is on to convert it to 5G.
Talking to reporters here, the Union minister for communications said under Atmanirbhar Bharat, a 4G network with indigenous technology is ready and, in a few months, its services will be available across the country through the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Several people had asked when Jio, Airtel and Vodafone rolled out the 4G network, why not BSNL? It was the prime minister's resolution that if we have to develop a government-run company's network, we will not use equipment from China or any other foreign country," Scindia said.
It was decided that an indigenous technology would be developed, he said.
"PM Modi has resolved under Atmanirbhar Bharat that India will develop its own 4G stack, core system or towers called radiation access network (RAN). India will develop its technology and give a 4G network to countrymen, and it took us one and a half years. Bharat has become the fifth country to have its own indigenous technology," the minister said.
The work of erecting the towers is underway, he said.

More From This Section

Assam CM lauds PM, Tata Sons for Rs 27,000 cr semiconductor plant

Adani Power emerges top bidder for stressed KSK Mahanadi proj at Rs 27K-cr

Ford may re-enter India after 2021 exit as western markets face speed bumps

Byju's US lenders seek to block payment to BCCI, want their money first

Resolutions under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code highest in FY24: Crisil

Companies, including Indian firms such as Tejas Network, C-DOT and TCS, were working in various fields, and BSNL is implementing it, he said.
"We will install 80,000 towers by the end of October and the remaining 21,000 by March next year, which means one lakh towers of 4G network will be installed by March 2025," he said.
It will help in speedy downloads and watching television, he said.
"We can use 5G on this 4G core. We will have to make some changes in the towers for 5G services, and work on this is underway. We will soon complete the journey from 4G to 5G," he said.
Scindia also claimed several telecom customers are switching to BSNL from private service providers.
"We have assured them that our service will be prompt," he said.
The minister arrived in Gwalior earlier in the day and offered prayers at a temple in neighbouring Morena.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SAR Televenture looking to raise Rs 450 cr through rights issue and FPO

Govt likely to pay bond interest dues of MTNL, assuring no default

DoT suspends 24,229 fraud mobile connections linked to three numbers

Has Airtel's customer database been breached by hackers? Company says this

New telecom law to come into effect from June 26: What are the changes?

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Department of Telecommunications Telecom department BSNL Telecom Minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon