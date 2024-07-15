Business Standard
SAR Televenture looking to raise Rs 450 cr through rights issue and FPO

'Existing shareholders will get one rights share for one equity share held as on record date July 9, 2024,' the company announced

As of May 31, 2024, the company has installed an aggregate of 413 towers on lease across West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

Telecommunication infrastructure provider SAR Televenture is looking to raise Rs 450 cr through rights issue and follow-on public offer (FPO).
This comprises a rights issue of shares worth up to Rs 300 cr and a follow-on public offering (FPO) of up to Rs 150 cr, according to the draft papers.
The company proposes to utilise the proceeds to the tune of Rs 273 cr to set up fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network solutions, Rs 42.5 cr for setting up an additional 1,000 4G/5G telecom towers, Rs 30 cr for incremental working capital requirements and the balance amount for general corporate purposes in FY 2025.
The rights issue consists of 1.50 cr equity shares of Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 200 per rights share. The issue opens on July 15 and will close on July 22.
"Existing shareholders will get one rights share for one equity share held as on record date July 9, 2024," the company announced.
Meanwhile, the price band of the FPO has been fixed at Rs 200-Rs 210 per equity share, and the issue will be open for subscription on July 22-24.
The company is a telecommunication infrastructure provider engaged primarily in the business of installing and commissioning telecom towers and FTTH in India.
As of May 31, 2024, the company has installed an aggregate of 413 towers on lease across West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited is the sole book-running lead manager of the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

