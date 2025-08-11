Monday, August 11, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / BSNL to offer AI, 5G networking course, sign MoU with global tech companies

BSNL to offer AI, 5G networking course, sign MoU with global tech companies

BSNL has signed MoUs with Ericsson, Qualcomm, Cisco, and Nokia to launch 5G, AI, and networking training at its Jabalpur institute, aiming to train over 2,000 participants annually

BSNL

The training will be organised at the Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT) in Jabalpur.

Saurabh Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ericsson India, Qualcomm Technologies, Cisco Systems, and Nokia Solutions and Networks India for conducting training programmes in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, networking, and cybersecurity.
 
The training will be organised at the Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT) in Jabalpur.
 
The agreements were signed in the presence of Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), BSNL, and representatives of the companies, according to the government press release.
 

Also Read

BSNL

Govt urges BSNL circles to boost service quality, fix tower power issues

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, BSNL

BSNL, Numaligarh sign pact for 5G private network in refinery sector

BSNL

BSNL launches ₹1 4G 'freedom plan' with 1-month validity to attract users

Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Lok Sabha candidate from Guntur, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar | Photo posted on X/@PemmasaniOnX

Starlink can provide services only to 2 million users in India: Centre

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia pushes BSNL to lift Arpu by 50% over next year

“From local to global, India will not just make in India, but make for the world. Jabalpur will be at the heart of this transformation,” Scindia said.

Plan to establish telecom innovation and training centre

The MoU is a part of the DoT plan to establish a Telecom Innovation, Research and Training Centre (TIRTC) at BRBRAITT.
 
The primary focus of this centre will be on research related to telecommunication, development, and skills training.

Training capacity and course details

The programme aims to train more than 2,000 participants each year. The courses will range from short two-week modules to 84-hour programmes, the release added. 

Industry roles in training programme

Ericsson India will establish a 5G Centre of Excellence at BRBRAITT and provide both on-site and online training under the Ericsson Educate Programme.
 
Qualcomm Technologies Inc will set up a Qualcomm Institute focusing on 5G and AI training, including online content, live sessions, and internships. Training for the first 100 participants will be sponsored by the company.
 
Cisco Systems will use the Cisco Networking Academy Programme to provide training in networking, cybersecurity, and IT infrastructure, with free access to curriculum and tools.
 
Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt Ltd will support the creation of a 5G Centre of Excellence and AI/ML lab, with training for 300 participants annually, and a joint certification with BRBRAITT.
 
The initiative is linked with government programmes such as Digital India, Skill India, Make in India, Startup India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.
 

More From This Section

Adani Defence MRO

Adani Defence to acquire 100% stake in Indamer Technics in MRO growth bid

Fusion Finance

Fusion Finance gains over 4% as Q1 results show asset quality boost

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

SECI net profit rises 15% to ₹502 crore in FY25 on higher revenues

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS, Now Corporation partner to boost Philippine digital infrastructure

ONGC

ONGC to invest ₹4,600 crore to drill 10 wells, other infra in KG Basin

Topics : 5G Machine Learning Nokia Jyotiraditya Scindia BSNL artifical intelligence Cisco Ericsson Qualcomm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon