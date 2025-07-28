Monday, July 28, 2025 | 08:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Starlink can serve only 2 million users in India at ₹3,000 per month

Starlink can serve only 2 million users in India at ₹3,000 per month

High cost and limited reach of Starlink's satellite internet will not impact BSNL's rural services, says Minister of State for Telecom Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar

Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Lok Sabha candidate from Guntur, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar | Photo posted on X/@PemmasaniOnX

Union Minister of State for Telecommunications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar | Photo posted on X/@PemmasaniOnX

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite communication service in India will be able to provide connections to only 2 million users with a maximum speed of 200 megabits per second (Mbps) across the country, priced at Rs 3,000 per month per user, Union Minister of State for Telecommunications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said.
 
It is due to this high upfront cost that the services of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), especially in rural areas, will not be impacted, Pemmasani added.
 
“So, there is no way satellites can provide any meaningful connectivity in India,” he said. He was speaking on the sidelines of a day-long review meeting of BSNL.
   
Over the past year, the government has installed 100,000 4G towers for BSNL at the rate of one installation every month. Both the software and hardware have been developed indigenously, he said, adding that the state-run telecom company is resolving issues with 4G connections across the country on an ongoing basis.
 
“The integration, developing everything within two-three years, was hard. There were some issues, and we have cleaned up a lot of that. Ninety per cent of the problems have been solved. Our goal is to get everybody on the same page,” Pemmasani said. 

Also Read

Starlink, Elon Musk, SpaceX, DoT, satellite

Starlink to have 2 mn customers in India, offer 200 mbps speed: MoS Telecom

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T Technology Services bags $60 million order from US telecom firm

Telecom

Draft telecom policy targets 1 mn jobs, ₹1 trn investment a year by 2030

BSNL

Panel okays land transfer of BSNL, MTNL, ITI to govt bodies without auction

Starlink

Starlink gets key govt nod, prepares for broadband service rollout: Report

 
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is also working to resolve legacy issues, such as the lack of adequate power backup for BSNL’s towers and base stations, as well as disconnected fixed-line fibre, he noted.
 
Once these issues are resolved, the next step will be to market and sell BSNL’s products and offerings, ensuring the telco achieves true profitability, he said. The government and DoT are also working to improve the average revenue per user (ARPU) of the state-run telco and bring it on par with that of private players, the minister added.
 
“It is different based on the telecom circle. If you have a lot of rural communities and low affordability, the revenue per user is a little bit different from some of the metro circles,” he said.
 
In some rural circles, BSNL has an average weighted ARPU of up to Rs 70 per user, whereas in select urban circles, it reaches as high as Rs 170, a DoT official later stated.
 
Despite the government’s capital expenditure on BSNL, the state-run telco is unlikely to implement a tariff hike in the near future to improve its ARPU margin, Pemmasani said.
 
“We want people to experience the BSNL service again. People will have a choice now,” he said.

More From This Section

Nayara Energy, Nayara

Nayara Energy sues Microsoft over EU sanctions-linked service suspension

TCS, Tata Consultancy

TCS' layoffs aimed to steady margins in a weak demand environment: Expertspremium

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharma Q1 results: PAT up 20% on robust sales across territories

mining minerals mines

India's industrial output growth dips to 10-month low of 1.5% in June

Banaras

Fresh tourism policy on anvil for investment, economic growth in UPpremium

Topics : telecom services 4G network broadband services telecom sector BSNL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPM Fasal Bima Yojana Last DateGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon