Scindia urges BSNL to improve ARPU by 50%, expects healthy cash flow

The government is hopeful of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) posting a healthy operating cash flow in the coming quarters as the state-run telecom company continues to improve its offerings and expand its 4G services, Union Minister for Telecommunications Jyotiraditya Scindia said.
“The important thing is to look at the cash flows of the business and not necessarily at the bottom line. The bottom line also covers depreciation and amortisation. This year, we have had the largest capex in the history of BSNL at ₹25,000 crore. So, you are looking at a ₹2,500 crore direct non-cash hit on the bottom line,” Scindia said.
The minister was speaking after the evening session of a day-long strategic review of BSNL. Going forward, a monthly review of BSNL will be conducted and chaired by Union Minister of State for Telecommunications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, while a quarterly review meeting will be chaired by Scindia himself.
Earlier, during the review meeting, Scindia urged BSNL officers to work on improving the weighted average revenue per user (ARPU) by at least 50 per cent and growing the enterprise business by 25–30 per cent for each strategic business unit over the next year.
The state-run telecom company, which reported a net profit of ₹262 crore in the July–September quarter and ₹280 crore in the October–December quarter of 2024—marking its first consecutive profitable quarters in 18 years—is working to ensure full 4G coverage across its network before rolling out 5G, Pemmasani said earlier in the day.
During the review meeting, Scindia also asked BSNL’s circle general managers to focus on reconnecting with customers across rural, urban, enterprise, and retail segments; improve service quality and customer relationship management; and expand enterprise offerings such as connectivity, virtual private network (VPN) solutions, leased line services, and other new business opportunities.