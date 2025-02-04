Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 11:04 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Built over 550 AI models in 5-6 yrs to enhance output, quality: Tata Steel

Built over 550 AI models in 5-6 yrs to enhance output, quality: Tata Steel

The steel giant claimed that it is at the forefront of technological transformation through the integration of AI and industry technologies

Tata Steel, Tata

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Ranchi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Steel on Tuesday said it has invested significantly in cutting-edge generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms and built over 550 models to enhance output, productivity and quality.

The steel giant claimed that it is at the forefront of technological transformation through the integration of AI and industry technologies.

"In the last 5-6 years, the company has built over 550 AI models for enhancing yield, energy, throughput, quality and productivity, stakeholder experience, safety, and sustainability," the company said in a statement.

The steelmaker also said, "The company has invested significantly in cutting-edge generative AI platforms which are now powering automated insights, conversational interfaces, and addressing hard-to-solve use cases by combining the abilities of conventional (mathematical) AI with the creative capacities of Generative AI."  By focusing on AI's practical applications, Tata Steel continues to redefine the industry with initiatives that combine operational excellence, enabling agile and accurate human decision-making, it claimed.

 

"We approach AI and tech with a sense of realism, contextualising every AI initiative to our specific business needs and long-term goals. Technology should serve the business, not the other way around, so our tech investments are always tied to clear business KPIs (key performance indicators) and the tangible value they bring," Tata Steel Chief Information Officer Jayanta Banerjee said. 

Also Read

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Nifty Metal eyes 15% fall if it breaks 7,900; these stocks may be worst hit

Tata Steel, Tata

Tata Steel becomes 'India's 1st' to develop hydrogen transportation pipes

Tata Steel

Analysts see long term growth intact for Tata Steel after Q3 tops estimates

Tata Steel expects stable realisations in India for March quarter

Tata Steel expects stable realisations in India for March quarter

Tata Steel, Tata

Tata Steel Q3 results: Net profit down 36% to Rs 326 cr on subdued prices

Maintaining that a crucial part of this strategy is its focus on data he said the company has prioritised data management, ensuring that its AI solutions can truly unlock value.

"As business models evolve and the future is reimagined, we believe AI should be viewed as a strategic enabler that thrives within a clear, value-driven framework," Banerjee said.

AI applications are enhancing safety on the shop floor, where real-time detection systems monitor potential hazards, including missing personal protective equipment (PPE) and unsafe practices like improper handrail use, spills, and deviations from standard operating procedures to proactively address risks, the company statement said.

AI further analyses safety observations logged in the system, identifying patterns to predict potential safety incidents, allowing for proactive risk identification and mitigation, it said, adding that this approach creates a safer work environment and minimises risks.

On the operational front, digital tools streamline supply chain logistics, enhance energy management, and enable remote operations, drive improvements in decision-making, responsiveness, and overall productivity, it added.

Also, Tata Steel is implementing Enterprise Gen AI, which empowers employees to securely query organisational data and access information and insights quickly and efficiently, it said.

"This platform, fuelled by millions of Gen AI tokens, represents a major advancement in knowledge sharing and decision-making. A case in point is a new Gen AI-based maintenance troubleshooting assistant that provides shop floor managers with real-time insights and provides corrective action support, minimising downtime and maximising operational efficiency," the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rashmi Saluja, chairperson, Religare

Delhi HC refuses relief to Rashmi Saluja in Religare reappointment matter

Nestle

India presents Rs 7,500 cr premiumisation opportunity for Nestle: CMD

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

Govt says 339 foreign companies registered in India in last 5 years

PepsiCo, Pepsi

PepsiCo records double-digit organic revenue growth in India in 2024

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy

Welspun New Energy to invest Rs 13.5k cr in clean energy projects in Odisha

Topics : Artificial intelligence Tata Steel Iron and steel sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeIs Bank Holiday TomorrowLatest News LIVEDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon