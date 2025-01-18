Business Standard

Burmans' Religare open offer for additional 26% stake to start on Jan 27

Last month, the Reserve Bank approved the open offer of the Burman family -- the promoters of FMCG major Dabur -- to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake in NBFC firm Religare Enterprises Ltd

According to the tentative schedule of the open offer, the offer closes on February 7.

Burmans' Religare Enterprises' open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake from the open market would commence on January 27 following the regulatory approvals.

Last month, the Reserve Bank approved the open offer of the Burman family -- the promoters of FMCG major Dabur -- to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake in NBFC firm Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL).

The open offer is for the acquisition of up to 9,00,42,541 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, representing 26 per cent of the expanded voting share capital of REL from the public shareholders by M.B. Finmart Private Ltd, Puran Associates Private Ltd, VIC Enterprises Private Ltd and Milky Investment & Trading Company, a regulatory filing said.

 

According to the tentative schedule of the open offer, the offer closes on February 7.

As of September 30, 2024, Burmans, through its four entities, collectively owns a 25.12 per cent stake in REL.

The Burman family -- a promoter of Dabur India and other entities such as Eveready Industries -- through its entities, in September 2023 announced a Rs 2,116-crore open offer to REL shareholders to acquire up to 26 per cent stake in the company.

However, it was contested by REL independent directors, who raised red flags alleging fraud and other breaches by Burman family entities and approached regulators, including markets regulator Sebi, the RBI, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority.

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

