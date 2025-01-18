Business Standard

Saturday, January 18, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / SML Isuzu forays into EV segment with Hiroi.ev, bullish on govt schemes

SML Isuzu forays into EV segment with Hiroi.ev, bullish on govt schemes

While admitting the continuing dominance of diesel, petrol, CNG-based vehicles, the company expects the government's sustainability targets and programmes to push demand for EV buses

SML Isuzu

The company's Hiroi.ev bus platform has been designed for intra and inter-city transportation. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commercial vehicle maker SML Isuzu has forayed into the electric vehicle business with the launch of Hiroi.ev platform for commercial buses that are expected to be rolled out in the April-June quarter this year, a senior company official said.

While admitting the continuing dominance of diesel, petrol, CNG-based vehicles, the company expects the government's sustainability targets and programmes to push demand for EV buses and bring down cost of production with large volumes.

"As we introduced our first ever EV bus, I think technology is available and we are ready for implementation. We think this is the right time to roll out EVs.

 

India is one of the most promising markets in the world. Indian government plans for 30 per cent EV penetration in total sales by 2030 will provide us strong support for growth in EV buses," SML Isuzu, MD and CEO, Junya Yamanishi said at Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

The company's Hiroi.ev bus platform has been designed for intra and inter-city transportation. However, the company will initially target intra-city projects.

Also Read

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Tharman, Singapore President

India-Singapore working on semiconductor ecosystem: Prez Shanmugaratnam

AAP

News updates: AAP claims Kejriwal's car was attacked with stones during campaigning in New Delhi

bonfire, winter, cold winter, Delhi Winter

Delhi's maximum temperature notch above normal at 27.7 degrees Celsius

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 18 finale week: Ex-contestants in house for 2nd press conference

Pakistan, China

Pakistani, Chinese companies ink $250 million MoUs to boost medical sector

"We are mainly looking for government procurement for EV buses, especially for intra-city projects. Hiroi.ev buses can be charged within 2-3 hours and they can run for around 200 kilometres on a single charge," SML Isuzu, Chief General Manager for marketing, Prashant Kumar said.

He said that the company expects commercial rollout of Hiroi.ev in the first quarter of financial year 2025.

"The price of the EV bus will be finalized close to its rollout dates. Since we are eyeing government projects, the price of Hiroi.ev will be very competitive," Kumar said.

Besides the EV bus, SML Isuzu, formerly Swaraj Mazda, launched four more vehicles -- . AASAI MX - a 12+1 Maxi-Cab segment Bus designed for intra-city transportation, Premium Hiroi Bus (3430 Wheelbase) for staff shuttles and tour segments, offering pushback seats, ambient lighting, USB ports, and onboard entertainment, a multi-stretcher ambulance AIS-125 D-Type Ambulance and Samrat XT Plus Tipper Truck.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

data centre

STT Global signs MoU with T'gana to set up Rs 3,500 cr data centre campus

TikTok

How TikTok grew from a fun app to potential national security threat in US

BYD

China's BYD launches Sealion 7 EV in India, deliveries to begin in March

Hyundai

Hyundai ropes in TVS to rollout e-3Ws, micro four wheelers in India

Ashok Leyland Saathi

Ashok Leyland unveils entry-level light commercial vehicle 'Saathi'

Topics : SML Isuzu Electric Vehicles CNG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon