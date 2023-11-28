Sensex (0.31%)
66174.20 + 204.16
Nifty (0.48%)
19889.70 + 95.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
42278.00 + 227.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
6420.10 -15.95
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43880.95 + 111.85
Heatmap

Business as usual for Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank on Tuesday: Official

On Sunday, 21 branches of the bank were opened which did not see any unusual rush

Banks credit growth

Anjali KumariManojit Saha Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 10:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank, which opened all its branches on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India appointed an administrator on Friday, saw normal business activities and there was no panic among customers, top officials in the bank said.

“There were no hitches, no panic [from customers],” an official told Business Standard on the condition of anonymity.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Customers know that RBI action is in their interest,” the official said while adding the bank has the full support from the regulator.

On Friday, RBI superseded the board of Abhyudaya, for 12 months and appointed Satya Prakash Pathak, former Chief General Manager of State Bank of India, as “Administrator” to manage the affairs of the bank during this period. A three-member committee of advisors has also been appointed to assist the administrator. Unlike in previous cases where a bank board was superseded by RBI, the regulator did not impose any restrictions, particularly on deposit withdrawal, on Abhyudaya.

One of the Mumbai suburb branches Business Standard visited on Tuesday did not see any unusual rush. Some of the depositors, however, said they are concerned and will withdraw their deposits.

“I am worried about my money, so I am here to withdraw that. I will take the money and shift to some other bank like SBI,” Bhushan Padwal, a 23-year-old customer at the bank, said.

“I shifted to this bank because at the previous bank where I was a customer, there were a lot of restrictions. But now I am concerned about my money. I’ll preferably shift to some nationalised bank. I am withdrawing the entire amount,” another customer, Yashwardhan Rao, 38, said.

On Sunday, 21 branches of the bank were opened which did not see any unusual rush.

As of March 2020, the bank has deposits of Rs 10,838 crore and advances of Rs 6,654 crore. The bank has more than 17 lakh depositors and 109 branches, which are mainly in Maharashtra.

Also Read

RBI supersedes Abhyudaya Co-operative bank board, appoints administrator

Deposits safe, RBI confident of fixing Abhyudaya Co-op Bank's governance

Rajya Sabha passes Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill

Farmers in Rajasthan to get housing loans under cooperative scheme

Madhya Pradesh govt approves cooperative policy with focus on jobs

Another trouble for Byju's as BCCI drags edtech giant to NCLT

Zee5 Global aims to double US subscriber base to 2 million in one year

Aster DM Healthcare sells stake in Gulf business for $1.01 billion

PCBL plans to acquire 100% in Aquapharm Chemicals for Rs 3,800 cr

Canara Bank plans to transfer credit card portfolio to its subsidiary

Topics : cooperative banks RBI Policy sbi

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon