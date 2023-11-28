Zee5 Global aims to double US subscriber base to 2 million in one year

Sensex (0.31%)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Over The Top (OTT) content platform Zee5 Global is aiming to double its active subscriber base to 2 million in a year, a top official has said.
The platform has witnessed a growing appetite for Indian films like 'The Kashmir Files' by the more discerning diasporic audience, its Chief Business Officer Archana Anand told PTI.
The controversial film directed by Vivek Agnihotri has taken the engagement on the platform through the roof, she said, adding that the Telugu hit RRR also helped, with users organising watch parties for their non-South Asian friends.
Asked for reasons why the audience loves content like the one in 'The Kashmir Files', termed as propaganda by some, Anand said there is "strong nationalistic feeling" among the diaspora, and added that the story of disenfranchised people makes a connect with the audiences.
Zee5 Global launched add-ons in the US, wherein it will be partnering with at least a dozen platforms focused on serving south Asian audiences to offer a wider bouquet of content, Anand said.
She said the brand aims to double the active user base from the present 1 million in a year, and will aspire to grow beyond the 5.5 million-strong South Asian market and taking in people from other backgrounds into its fold now.
Even though Zee5 Global spends much lower on this count, it takes over USD 90 to acquire a single customer for a typical platform, Anand said, adding that tying up with the platform also makes it profitable opportunity for others.
Asked about profitability for the platform, she said there is a huge opportunity for growth, and the company's topline is growing by 35 per cent quarter on quarter.
"Addressing the growing consumer demand for engaging content and a seamless, personalised experience that combines accessibility and affordability is the need of the hour. With the launch of our aggregator platform ZEE5 Add-ons, we aim to unite the entertainment ecosystem for the discerning viewer," Amit Goenka, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' President for digital business and platforms, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Zee Group ZEE5 streaming services

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

